Beyond the Impression: What Cint Brand Lift Data Reveals About Campaigns on Magnite

For advertisers, reaching the right audience is only part of the equation. Understanding whether that exposure changes how consumers think and feel about a brand is just as important – and the quality of the environments in which those interactions take place can play a critical role.

We recently teamed up with one of our brand lift measurement partners, Cint, to compare aggregated, anonymized data from campaigns activated through Magnite against Cint’s benchmarks. The analysis revealed several notable patterns across ad recall, consideration, awareness and favorability, as well as some interesting signals around CTV and frequency, that highlight the value of reaching audiences through premium, programmatic environments.

When brand lift consistently outpaces industry benchmarks, it signals that a campaign is doing more than generating exposure – it’s actively moving consumers along the decision journey. What stands out in these findings is the consistency of performance across the funnel. Seeing marked outperformance across both recall and consideration suggests that creative, audience targeting and media environment are working together to build stronger brand outcomes. Regan Kelly Senior Sales Manager Cint

What the data tells us

Ad Recall at 136% Above Benchmarks

Across the campaigns analyzed, Magnite’s ad recall lift was 136% higher than Cint benchmarks. Ad recall provides an important indication of whether an advertising experience is memorable enough to register with consumers – a critical first step toward influencing perception and consideration. Against an increasingly fragmented media landscape, the ability to capture attention and leave a lasting impression is particularly valuable for brands. In CTV specifically, ad recall lift was approximately 32% above Cint benchmarks.

Together, these findings suggest that campaigns activated through Magnite are not only reaching audiences across premium environments, but are translating that exposure into stronger-than-benchmark levels of recall.

CTV Campaigns with Cross-Funnel Impact

Strong ad recall is valuable, but the impact becomes even more meaningful when that awareness translates further down the brand funnel. On CTV, Magnite campaigns delivered brand consideration lift approximately 70% above Cint benchmarks. Brand consideration provides an indication of whether advertising is moving consumers beyond awareness and toward actively considering a brand, making it an important signal of deeper engagement.

This pattern was also evident higher up the funnel. Brand awareness lift for Magnite CTV campaigns was approximately 11% higher. Taken together, the findings show Magnite CTV campaigns outperforming benchmarks across multiple stages of the brand journey – from building awareness to strengthening consideration.

Exploring the Role of Frequency

The data also points to the role frequency can play in driving stronger brand outcomes. Among consumers exposed to an ad between four and nine times, ad recall lift across Magnite campaigns was nearly three times higher. The same exposure range also produced a notable result for brand favorability of 5 times higher.

While frequency alone cannot explain these results, the findings suggest that repeated exposure within the right environments may help reinforce a brand’s message and give it more opportunity to resonate. For advertisers, this underscores the importance of thinking beyond reach alone and considering how frequency can contribute to building familiarity and strengthening brand perceptions over the course of a campaign.

These findings reinforce that campaign effectiveness is about more than simply reaching an audience. The quality of the media environment, how often consumers encounter a message and the overall advertising experience all have a role to play in building meaningful brand outcomes. By working closely with partners like Cint to better understand that impact, we can help advertisers turn those insights into smarter decisions around supply, frequency and campaign strategy. Kristen Williams SVP of Strategic Partnerships Magnite

Looking Beyond Delivery

Taken together, the findings paint a compelling picture. From ad recall and awareness to consideration and favorability, campaigns activated through Magnite can drive stronger-than-benchmark performance across multiple measures of brand impact. While no single factor can explain that performance, the results reinforce the importance of looking beyond reach and delivery alone. Where ads appear, how often audiences encounter them and the quality of those interactions all form part of the bigger picture.

For advertisers, brand lift measurement provides a way to better understand that picture, not simply as a scorecard at the end of a campaign, but as a tool for understanding where advertising is making the greatest impact and applying those learnings to future campaigns.