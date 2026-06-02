The Elastic Edge: Why Hybrid Infrastructure Powers Adtech’s Next Growth Era

Advertising has long been described as an attention economy. Brands compete for consumer attention, publishers build businesses around it, and technology platforms help translate that attention into measurable value. But beneath that economy sits something more foundational: infrastructure.

Infrastructure underpins this ecosystem, enabling demand to be captured, evaluated, routed, and monetized in real time. It determines whether a platform can process massive volumes of data safely and efficiently; whether buyers can reach audiences across the environments that matter; and whether publishers can maximize revenue during the moments when demand is highest.

Meanwhile, as more viewing shifts to streaming and IP-delivered programming, live events are becoming one of the clearest tests of adtech infrastructure. When millions of viewers tune in to a live CTV event simultaneously, demand can surge instantly and unpredictably. Legacy stacks can stall under that pressure. The advantage belongs to platforms that can move data efficiently, scale capacity quickly, and route workloads intelligently in real time.

Magnite’s infrastructure is purpose-built for this ecosystem.

“Our hybrid architecture combines the cost efficiency, control, and scale of owned infrastructure with the elasticity, speed, and interoperability of the cloud.” Dave Buonasera, Chief Technology Officer, Magnite

This gives Magnite the ability to support massive baseline demand while also scaling up for major moments, emerging use cases, and partner-specific needs.

What follows is a deep dive into the infrastructure models shaping adtech today, and why hybrid infrastructure has emerged as the strongest solution for our tomorrow’s growth era. We’ll also explore how Magnite’s approach is helping define the next phase of adtech for publishers, buyers, and partners.

The Three Infrastructure Models in Adtech

Not all infrastructure models are designed to serve the same kinds of demand. Each approach can be effective, depending on the workload, scale requirements, and operating model. The critical question is whether a platform can match each workload to the environment where it performs best.

1. On-Premise Infrastructure: Control and Efficiency, But Fixed Capacity

On-premise infrastructure, or “on-prem,” means data processing and compute workloads are handled through owned or directly managed physical data centers. For high-volume, predictable workloads, this model can be highly efficient, giving operators more control over hardware, performance, security, and resource planning.

As one of the largest SSPs, Magnite needs substantial dedicated capacity to process massive, steady auction volume at scale. Our more than $130 million investment in infrastructure CapEx over the past three years helps support that bandwidth, strengthening the foundation required for high-volume programmatic advertising.

But on-premise infrastructure is ultimately bounded by fixed capacity. A platform can only process as much demand as its physical footprint allows. If demand exceeds that footprint, the platform has limited choices: overbuild capacity in advance, leave hardware underutilized during normal periods, or reject demand during peak moments.

That tradeoff matters in streaming advertising, where demand does not always arrive smoothly. Major live events, tentpole sports, high-viewership premieres, and sudden surges in buyer activity can create sharp spikes in traffic. An all-on-premise model is always limited by its ability to provision for peak demand, even if that peak lasts only a few hours each day or occurs during a small number of major events each year.

2. Cloud Infrastructure: Flexible and Scalable, But Costly When Overused

Cloud infrastructure provides a high level of flexibility and accessibility. It allows platforms to access compute resources without tying every workload to owned hardware, making it easier to launch, test, and scale new capabilities without the operational burden of managing physical data centers. That makes cloud especially useful for bursty workloads, experimentation, AI and machine learning workflows, product innovation, and environments where partners are already operating in the cloud.

The tradeoff is cost discipline. Cloud resources can scale quickly, but that flexibility can become expensive if applied indiscriminately to every scenario. For always-on, high-volume auction processing, the cloud may not be the most efficient environment for every use case. Ultimately, the cloud is powerful. But in adtech, power must be matched to the economics of the processing workload.

3. Hybrid Infrastructure: The Best of Both Models, Built for Modern Advertising

Hybrid infrastructure combines the strengths of both models. Owned infrastructure supports core, sustained, high-volume workloads, while cloud infrastructure adds elasticity, intelligence, speed, and proximity where those capabilities create incremental value.

Making those environments work together requires more than access to both. It requires the operational discipline to run physical infrastructure, the cloud expertise to scale and optimize dynamically, and the innovation to route workloads intelligently between them.

This achieves the “just right” model for modern advertising. It allows a platform to build for baseline demand without overbuilding for every possible peak. It also creates the flexibility to burst into the cloud when demand spikes, when clients prefer cloud-native integrations, or when emerging use cases require additional compute. Finally, this also enables greater agility when using the latest and greatest hardware (such as faster processors and more powerful GPUs), software (such as cloud-native tools and advanced data warehouses), and models (such as ML models for real-time bidding and audience segmentation), as they are available in the cloud.

For Magnite, hybrid infrastructure is not a patchwork of separate systems. It is an integrated operating model, built on one of the largest owned infrastructure footprints in independent adtech. Our on-premise and cloud environments work together as a unified processing layer, allowing data and workloads to move through the environment that best suits their source, scale, and purpose.

That advantage is reinforced by Magnite’s in-house ad serving capabilities. Through SpringServe, Magnite brings ad serving, SSP functionality, and advanced mediation together for streaming media owners. The result is a more unified technology foundation for streaming monetization, designed to help every eligible ad request reach the right auction opportunity.

Why Hybrid Infrastructure Wins

As advertising becomes more real-time, data-driven, and event-based, infrastructure performance becomes a strategic differentiator. Hybrid infrastructure gives Magnite advantages that cloud-only or on-premise-only models are not built to deliver.

1. Elasticity for Spiky Demand

Live sports, major cultural events, premieres, and high-demand inventory windows can create sudden surges in auction volume. Platforms need the ability to process that demand without forcing publishers to leave revenue on the table or degrading the viewer experience.

In an on-premise-only model, capacity must be built to meet the highest expected peak. That means hardware may sit underutilized for long periods, even though it still carries a cost. If capacity is not built to peak, the platform may be forced to make tradeoffs on which auctions it can process when ad requests exceed physical limits.

A hybrid model changes that equation. Magnite can sustain baseline demand through its owned infrastructure and scale to cloud resources when demand spikes. This allows capacity to expand when publishers and buyers need it most, without forcing the entire system to be permanently overbuilt. Technologies like Magnite’s Live Stream Accelerator (LSA) help smooth seller-side traffic bursts during live events, reducing timeouts, improving delivery reliability for buyers, and helping publishers maximize monetization during high-demand streaming moments.

This elasticity is especially important for live streaming, where high-value demand can arrive in concentrated windows. The ability to scale during those windows is not just a technical advantage. It is a revenue advantage.

“Live programming creates some of the most valuable and dynamic moments in streaming, but it also demands infrastructure that can scale instantly and reliably. Magnite’s hybrid architecture gives us confidence that during high-demand live events such as the Summer Olympics and Australian Open Tennis, ad opportunities can be processed efficiently and audiences can continue to receive a seamless viewing experience at scale.” Julia Edwards, Director of Programmatic Sales at Nine

2. Proximity to Partners Without Capacity Tradeoffs

Modern advertising workflows increasingly depend on where data lives. Publishers, buyers, retailers, data partners, and technology providers may operate in cloud-native environments, owned infrastructure environments, or a mix of both. The infrastructure advantage goes to platforms that can meet partners where they are.

Magnite’s hybrid architecture enables us to work directly within our partners’ preferred environments, eliminating the need to migrate data to a new environment. For clients already operating in the cloud, direct and cloud-native integrations can reduce unnecessary movement, avoid extraneous transfer costs, and improve data activation efficiency. For clients who prefer other deployment models, such as containerization, Magnite can support those needs as well.

This matters because programmatic advertising is increasingly shaped by interoperability. Platforms need to work across clouds, data clean rooms, publisher systems, buyer tools, curation workflows, and privacy-conscious data environments. The more flexible the infrastructure, the easier it is to connect safely, efficiently, and at scale.

“Magnite’s hybrid infrastructure helps us work with the systems our teams and brand partners already use, making it easier to activate demand across our global CTV and Home Screen footprint. It also helps us activate first-party data more efficiently across partner environments, driving better outcomes for advertisers. Success depends on a combination of speed, scale, and reliability, and Magnite’s hybrid approach helps support all three.” Kelly McMahon, Executive Vice President, Global Operations at LG Ad Solutions

3. A Stronger Partnership Engine

Hybrid infrastructure strengthens Magnite’s partnership model and enables greater adaptability as market conditions change. Modern companies and startups are often cloud-native. A hybrid platform is better positioned to integrate cloud-native capabilities quickly because it already operates across both owned and cloud environments.

On the cloud side, our relationships with major cloud providers such as AWS are part of a broader technical advantage. They help us operate closer to where partners are building, testing, storing, and activating data.

That flexibility also matters for M&A. It allows new capabilities to be brought into the broader ecosystem without forcing every product, workflow, or team into a single legacy infrastructure model. Magnite’s acquisition of streamr.ai is a useful example: our hybrid infrastructure helped fast-track the integration of cloud-native capabilities into the broader Magnite platform. As modern advertising tools become more dynamic, they increasingly require infrastructure that supports faster integration, flexible deployment, and rapid product development.

For clients, that means more flexibility. Magnite can meet partners where they are, support the ways they want to pass and activate data, and create room for the market’s next wave of growth.

“Live sports have become a prime showcase for why data infrastructure is important to have in place for peak cultural moments with leaned in audiences. For Amazon’s DSP, our priority is helping brands act quickly and efficiently when millions of consumers tune in to experience culturally defining moments. Partners that can rapidly scale their infrastructure, assisted by the cloud, help advertisers achieve the most from every impression, at a time when live sports and major events are becoming a bigger part of the streaming experience.” Pieter de Zwart, Director, Amazon DSP

4. Future-Proofing for AI, Containerization, and New Workloads

The next phase of adtech will require more than incremental capacity. AI-assisted tools, agentic workflows, automated campaign creation, retail media integrations, and new forms of curation will all create new compute patterns. These workloads can be bursty, experimental, and data-intensive. They may not behave like traditional steady-state auction traffic.

Hybrid infrastructure gives Magnite the flexibility to support both mature core systems and emerging use cases. Owned infrastructure can continue to efficiently process high-volume foundational workloads, while cloud environments can support experimentation, AI workloads, and faster product development.

Containerization is another important part of the future-facing story. As more partners look for flexible ways to deploy, move, and connect workloads, containerized environments can make it easier to operate across different infrastructure models. Hybrid infrastructure is well-suited to that future because it is not tied to a single deployment path.

This is why hybrid matters for what comes next. The future of advertising infrastructure will not be defined by a single environment. It will be defined by the ability to move intelligently across environments as demand, data, and partner needs evolve.

Looking Forward: Building for the Next Era of AdTech

The future of advertising will be more real-time, more data-heavy, and more nuanced. CTV and live streaming will continue to create high-value traffic spikes. Retail media and curation will require more sophisticated data movement. AI will introduce new workloads that do not fit neatly into historical traffic patterns. Containerized deployments and cloud-native workflows will give partners more ways to build, integrate, and operate.

In that environment, the winning platforms will not be defined by whether they are cloud-only or on-premise-only. They will be defined by how intelligently they use infrastructure.

Hybrid infrastructure requires operational sophistication. It demands strong routing, observability, security, tooling, cost controls, and engineering discipline. But when executed well, it creates a platform that is more flexible, more resilient, and better aligned to how modern advertising actually works.

Magnite has invested significantly in this foundation and expects to continue investing where infrastructure can generate meaningful returns for our partners and our business. The goal is not simply to process more data. The goal is to process the right data, in the right environment, at the right moment, with the reliability and scale that streaming advertising requires.

More data alone is not enough. The winners will be the platforms that move, process, and activate data best to deliver against partner KPIs.

“The world’s leading publishers, buyers, curators, and data partners need infrastructure that can keep pace with where media is going. Magnite’s hybrid architecture is built for that future.” Sean Buckley, President, Revenue & Market Strategy, Magnite

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