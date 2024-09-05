Control Center Offers One-Click Activation of Customizable Audiences and Premium Ad Formats

Control Center is Demand Manager’s “App Store” for third-party partners, offering an array of easily configurable solutions to help publishers drive the best outcomes across their media operations. We previously highlighted Yield optimization tools and Programmatic Campaign Optimization available via Control Center.

As new challenges emerge, Control Center continues introducing and democratizing key tools for publishers via simplified integration, billing, and contract work. One of those challenges – driven by the combination of privacy concerns and regulatory pressures – is the reduced availability and reliability of certain audience signals. As a result, publishers’ own data has become a critical focus. The challenges and uncertainties surrounding audience targeting also come with pressure upon CPMs, with publishers keen not only to safeguard their revenue but also to seek new incremental opportunities.

Here, we highlight some of Magnite’s own tools that can be integrated via Control Center to help publishers with both audience targeting and CPM pressure.

Magnite DMP – Hone Your Audience Strategy

What is Magnite DMP, and how does it benefit publishers?

Magnite DMP is a data management platform that enables publishers to build and deliver precise audiences to advertisers based on a detailed view of their first-party data. Magnite DMP is built around the 3 core functions of contextual intelligence, holistic analytics, and the ability to build, curate, and segment audiences. Automated contextual intelligence and targeting options come built-in as standard. Magnite employs Artificial Intelligence for automated categorization of page and user data, machine learning algorithms to weigh and score data, and automated audience segmentation.

Unique contextual and audience insights can then be viewed, explored, shared, and easily activated, empowering publishers to improve their audience monetization. Publishers can manually build audiences or access segments created by our machine learning to activate against – either within Magnite’s own exchanges or through third-party platforms. Through simplified and streamlined data collection, publishers spend less time and money sorting through data and more time building an effective digital strategy through their content and ads.

How does Magnite DMP fit into publishers’ audience strategies?

Regardless of Google’s direction on third-party cookies, the nature of signal loss driven by consumer privacy demands and regulation has created an environment where publishers can gain a competitive advantage through their own data. By always having an up-to-date, holistic view of content and audiences, publishers have a strong base from which to develop their audience strategy. The interoperable and flexible nature of Magnite DMP can be a core ally as publishers adapt to the changes in the audience and identity space. This might include activating contextual and first-party segments in programmatic and/or direct deals, leveraging analytics to optimize user and ad experiences, or activating audiences with third-party solutions.

Using Magnite DMP is also a seamless gateway to benefitting from other Magnite audience solutions, such as Magnite Audiences, where opted-in publishers can earn incremental revenue. Magnite Audiences leverage Magnite’s automated classification technology to create scalable, cross-publisher audiences grounded in first-party data. These provide buyers easy access to segments spanning a diverse selection of premium publishers.

Premier Placements – Native and Outstream Units for Premium Ad Slots

What is Premier Placements, and how does it benefit publishers?

Premier Placements is a proprietary ad format product that allows publishers to easily introduce, scale, and monetize high quality native and outstream units across their premium inventory within their properties. These fully customizable ad units can incorporate video, high-impact creative, and shoppable units such as carousels to spur engagement while concurrently generating incremental revenue through Magnite exclusive demand. In addition to capturing additional revenue through higher CPMs, these immersive ad units mirror site design to leverage editorial equity.

With no development work, publishers can activate Premier Placements for smooth ad delivery and effortless, tailored ad placements and configurations. Furthermore, these ad units are desirable to buyers as the promise of such high-quality inventory comes with greater transparency around reporting that Magnite offers to confirm that what is being purchased is truly premium. As a result, buyers have a great opportunity to target highly engaged users.

How does Premier Placements impact the user and ad experience?

For premium ad slots, publishers seek to maximize revenue while protecting the user experience. Take outstream video as an example: Sound is off by default – making it less intrusive – and the unit is typically user-initiated, skippable, and viewable by design driving strong user engagement. Meanwhile, brands can access scalable ad experiences with more impression opportunities to reach their target audiences via engaging formats at the heart of premium publisher content.

Furthermore, outstream offers brands a unique opportunity to better measure “true” completion rates, as there is no content behind the ad – meaning, any users watching an outstream ad are watching it for the ad, not to get to their desired content. This can help brands gather more valuable insights on creative effectiveness, attention measurement, etc., to further optimize the ad experience.

Above: An example of a Premier Placement, in this case, a Nike ad.

Magnite is always striving to help media owners maximize the value of their ads and audiences. Simplifying the integrations to the right tech, Magnite continues to democratize access to the products and solutions with trusted guidance and connections to buyers to make that happen.