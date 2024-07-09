How Control Center Partners are Empowering Programmatic Campaign Optimization

Control Center is Demand Manager’s “App Store” for third-party partners, offering an array of easily configurable solutions to help publishers drive the best outcomes across their media operations. We previously highlighted how our Yield optimizations enable publishers to maximize yield while maintaining the optimal user experience.

Change-Fueled Programmatic Innovation

Publishers have a number of key components to showcase when attracting and maintaining demand for their inventory. Whether it’s unique audiences, efficient paths to their inventory, or the promise of more sustainable ad investments, the key is proving value to the advertiser. For instance, Carbon emissions have become a key focal point for sellers on a mission to drive cost savings and reduce the environmental impact of advertising, while buyers are setting aside exclusive budgets to invest more in eco-friendly publishers. Proving and optimizing value to advertisers also requires a variety of measurement options, particularly with challenges around signal loss.

As a result, we’re seeing innovation around democratizing campaign optimization capabilities, both from an analytics and reporting perspective, as well as implementing insight-driven optimizations that come from those analytics. This article highlights some of our Control Center partners that are providing tools to measure and optimize different aspects of programmatic campaigns.

Brand Metrics – Brand Lift Measurement at Scale

What is Brand Metrics, and how does it benefit publishers?

Brand Metrics’ award-winning platform enables publishers to measure brand lift from digital advertising campaigns at true scale. It transforms effectiveness from an ad hoc piece of research, only possible on the largest campaigns, into an always-available campaign metric that is automatically compared to a benchmark database of approximately 30,000 campaigns.

Brand Metrics’ unique technology gives publishers a simple, cost-effective, and automated way to capture four mid-funnel metrics—awareness, consideration, preference, and action intent—on even the smallest campaigns. It helps to move the conversation beyond standard delivery ad performance metrics and helps democratize campaign effectiveness data, ensuring that a publisher’s true value, beyond the click, is properly recognized.

How can publishers use Brand Metrics’ brand lift data to grow revenue?

Having brand lift measurement so easily available enables commercial teams to include it on all future RFPs as added value on proposals, to grow lower budget advertisers, to push higher value formats and to use the data to build their own benchmarks. Consistent brand lift data helps publishers provide more strategic input into future campaigns and to combine this data with other first-party data to provide a more holistic view of their value to advertisers.

In fact, publishers who use Brand Metrics at the greatest scale are seeing a brand lift average of 16% above the benchmark for their advertisers, as they standardize incorporating their learnings into future proposals.

Greenbids – Reducing emissions from Ads in real-time

What is Greenbids, and how does it benefit publishers?

Greenbids is an advanced optimization solution that leverages artificial intelligence to power sustainable advertising operations. For publishers, Greenbids offers significant benefits. By integrating Greenbids, publishers can effectively minimize wasteful ad calls and streamline their ad operations, leading to a reduction in carbon emissions, an increase in SSP participation rate, and an improvement in web performance.

Greenbids technology predicts which ad calls are likely unproductive and cuts them out, thereby reducing the server load and energy consumption associated with processing these calls to the programmatic chain. This not only makes campaigns more environmentally friendly but also helps publishers capture green media budgets.

What opportunities and challenges exist for publishers in finding and implementing Carbon reduction strategies?

Opportunities:

Increased Efficiency and Revenue : By adopting carbon reduction strategies, publishers can enhance operational efficiency and potentially increase their revenue through the green media budgets from advertisers buying Greenbids’ Green PMP.

: By adopting carbon reduction strategies, publishers can enhance operational efficiency and potentially increase their revenue through the green media budgets from advertisers buying Greenbids’ Green PMP. Brand Enhancement : Publishers who actively engage in carbon reduction can strengthen their brand image, appealing to a growing segment of eco-conscious advertisers and audiences.

: Publishers who actively engage in carbon reduction can strengthen their brand image, appealing to a growing segment of eco-conscious advertisers and audiences. Innovation Leadership: Leading the way in sustainability can position publishers as pioneers in the media industry, driving innovation and setting new standards.

Challenges:

Technological Integration : Implementing new technologies for carbon reduction often requires substantial initial investment and can involve complex integrations with existing systems, which is not the case with the Greenbids-Magnite integration.

: Implementing new technologies for carbon reduction often requires substantial initial investment and can involve complex integrations with existing systems, which is not the case with the Greenbids-Magnite integration. Economic Implications: Balancing cost-effectiveness with sustainable practices can be challenging, especially in competitive markets where immediate returns are prioritized.

Can you share an illustrative example of how a publisher might use GreenBids?

Consider a medium-sized digital news publisher facing challenges with high server loads and energy consumption due to processing many ineffective ad calls. By implementing Greenbids, the publisher can utilize AI tools to identify and eliminate these wasteful ad calls. For instance, if predictive models indicate that only 80% of outcoming ad requests are likely to result in profitable engagements, then the other 20% can be ignored.

Results might include: