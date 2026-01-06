Magnite Becomes a Global Partner to Power Rewarded Video on Roblox

Magnite is proud to announce a global partnership with Roblox, unlocking new opportunities for advertisers to reach some of the most engaged and fast-growing audiences while driving greater revenue for creators across the platform. Magnite will enable premium video demand for Roblox’s Rewarded Video offering through our market-leading mobile in-app capabilities.

Roblox has emerged as a cultural force in interactive entertainment, bringing together a massive global community through millions of unique games and experiences. As of Q3 2025, the platform reaches over 151 million daily active users who spend an average of 2.8 hours per day exploring, playing, and connecting. Roblox is growing 8 times faster than the gaming industry overall, offering advertisers unprecedented access to Gen Z audiences in moments of deep engagement.

Magnite’s integration will make Roblox’s Rewarded Video inventory available to thousands of advertisers globally, making it easier to activate premium video campaigns in mobile in-app environments. Magnite’s strong transparency and brand suitability controls align with Roblox’s strict experience guidelines and tiered safety controls, helping advertisers reach the right audiences in trusted environments.

For creators, this integration represents another milestone in Roblox’s expanding economic ecosystem. Rewarded Video provides a meaningful new revenue stream for creators, while driving deeper engagement from players who choose to interact with ads to enhance their gameplay. As Magnite brings more global demand into the marketplace, creators stand to benefit from increased monetization and sustained growth across their experiences.

Magnite and Roblox are refining and improving what high-quality, brand-safe advertising looks like in mobile in-app environments. Together, we are bridging the gap between brands and next-generation consumers in ways that respect user intent, reward engagement, and fuel a thriving creator community.

To activate a campaign with Roblox inventory, please reach out to your Magnite account manager or [email protected].