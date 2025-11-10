Meet Magnite’s New In-App SDK: Making Brand Advertising Safe in Mobile Apps

As the world’s largest independent sell-side company with a dedicated mobile in-app SDK, Magnite is bringing premium brand demand, transparency, and omnichannel measurement to mobile app environments.

Mobile dominates user attention. Consumers now spend over five hours per day across an average of 18 different apps. With more than five million apps competing for engagement across eight billion mobile subscriptions worldwide, apps have become the cornerstone of modern digital life. In fact, nearly 90% of all time spent on mobile occurs within apps rather than browsers.

Yet, despite this scale, most mobile software development kits (SDKs) have been built for performance buyers, not brand advertisers. These tools prioritize app installs and direct-response goals, often at the expense of transparency, brand safety, and user experience.

The Magnite Mobile In-App SDK changes that. Built on the same transparent infrastructure that powers Magnite’s CTV, web display, and video marketplaces, it brings brand-safe, measurable, and targetable environments to mobile apps, connecting developers and publishers directly with premium brand demand. Magnite is introducing a unified solution that helps publishers optimize ad formats, improve transparency, and monetize seamlessly across iOS and Android.

Consumer behavior has evolved. People no longer move between screens sequentially but simultaneously, multitasking between their phones while watching TV. The mobile app is now the hub of attention where streaming, shopping, and social connection all converge. According to YouGov, 55% of U.S. and U.K. consumers use their phones while watching TV, and that figure climbs to nearly 70% among 18–34-year-olds.

This second-screen behavior isn’t a distraction — it’s a signal. As consumers search, scroll, shop, and play games across devices, Magnite’s mobile in-app SDK helps publishers and brands capture that journey with precision and scale.

Meanwhile, while advertisers want to reach users directly in-app, they’ve long faced a lack of brand-suitable inventory and consistent measurement standards. The Magnite SDK closes that gap.

Built on Trust: OMSDK-Certified Measurement and Transparency

The Magnite mobile in-app SDK is certified with the IAB’s Open Measurement SDK (OMSDK) — the industry standard for consistent, MRC-compliant ad measurement.

Standardized and Reliable Measurement: The OMSDK ensures unified metrics such as viewability and engagement across publisher apps and platforms.



Increased Trust and Transparency: Buyers gain confidence in measurable impressions and accurate data that reflect real user engagement.



Buyers gain confidence in measurable impressions and accurate data that reflect real user engagement. Simplified Campaign Setup and Efficiency: Unified standards streamline activation and reporting, reducing operational overhead for both sides of the marketplace.

This certification aligns with Magnite’s broader vision: bridging brand and performance through premium, transparent, and measurable mobile environments.

Magnite already provides access to over 72% of the premium mobile app market, verified by Jounce Media, through direct supply partnerships and integrations with top app publishers. The Magnite mobile in-app SDK builds on that foundation, unlocking even more high-quality, measurable in-app inventory for brands and agencies running omnichannel campaigns.

Benefits for Developers and Advertisers

The Magnite mobile in-app SDK was built to give developers the same level of transparency, support, and premium access that Magnite brings to CTV, web display, and video. Designed for growth and partnership, it unlocks new opportunities for sustainable monetization and brand-safe advertising.

Premium Demand: Developers gain direct access to top-tier brand advertisers through Magnite's trusted relationships with the world's largest buyers, agencies, and holding companies. Inclusion in Magnite's supply path optimization (SPO) deals provides exposure to exclusive brand budgets and positions apps alongside household-name publishers.



Brand-Aligned Monetization: Unlike performance SDKs that rely on lower-funnel, app-install campaigns that can erode user experience, Magnite's SDK supports brand-suitable, high-quality ad experiences that build trust and drive long-term yield.



Dedicated Support and Stability: Magnite provides hands-on onboarding and ongoing service, ensuring smooth implementation and scalable performance. The SDK will also be certified with leading mediation partners for interoperability and reliability across environments.



Better User and Brand Experience: Lightweight and low-latency, the Magnite mobile in-app SDK delivers seamless ad rendering that enhances the in-app experience. Ads from recognized brands reduce channel conflict—especially for gaming and lifestyle apps—while improving engagement and retention.



Lightweight and low-latency, the Magnite mobile in-app SDK delivers seamless ad rendering that enhances the in-app experience. Ads from recognized brands reduce channel conflict—especially for gaming and lifestyle apps—while improving engagement and retention. Omnichannel Advantage: Extending Magnite’s CTV leadership into mobile, the mobile SDK enables buyers to activate campaigns across screens through a single platform. As brand budgets flow between CTV, mobile, and web, Magnite connects these experiences, offering developers premium monetization paths and advertisers unified cross-screen reach and measurement consistency.

With mobile in-app advertising projected to exceed $360 billion globally by 2027, the Magnite SDK positions developers and publishers to capture that growth while maintaining the transparency, control, and brand trust that define Magnite’s platform.

The Next Chapter of Mobile Monetization

Mobile has evolved from a companion channel to a cornerstone of the consumer journey. Nearly two-thirds of all digital ad spending in 2025 will be delivered on mobile devices, making in-app engagement one of the most valuable environments for brands and publishers alike.

However, many major brands and leading publishers have yet to fully harness in-app’s potential due to inefficiencies and ongoing concerns around brand safety, with the majority of advertisers expressing concern about app advertising, according to the IAB.

As the largest independent sell-side company offering a dedicated mobile in-app SDK, Magnite is setting a new standard for transparency and control in mobile monetization. The Magnite SDK gives developers and publishers a scalable, privacy-safe way to monetize and measure across iOS and Android, connecting their audiences to premium demand wherever attention moves next.

Because attention doesn’t stay in one place — and neither should your monetization strategy.