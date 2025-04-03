Magnite Named Global Partner for the Spotify Ad Exchange

Yesterday, Spotify announced its new Spotify Ad Exchange (SAX) and named Magnite as a global partner for its programmatic offering. Magnite’s SpringServe will be integrated into SAX to power omnichannel advertising across audio, video, and native display for millions of people across the US, Canada, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, India, Singapore, Brazil, and Mexico.

Pressing Play on Programmatic

Spotify’s 100 million+ tracks and 5 million+ podcasts provide soundtracks to the daily routines of over 675 million listeners globally. Spotify’s understanding of its highly engaged audience reveals consumer mindsets, habits, and tastes that marketers can use to engage targeted audiences effectively.

The Spotify Ad Exchange represents a significant step forward in automated buying for Spotify and the broader digital audio industry. SAX provides new solutions for advertisers that transform buying, measurement, and creativity across the Spotify ecosystem. Advertisers can now access Spotify’s engaged, logged-in users via real-time auctions with full addressability and measurement capabilities.

Central Integration Point for Marketplaces

Spotify will be leveraging SpringServe’s global connectivity to unlock incremental monetization. SpringServe provides holding companies that operate marketplaces with Magnite with biddable inventory in one place, making it easier to connect seamlessly with supply.

Simplified Access to Spotify Inventory

Magnite’s expanded relationship with Spotify underscores our strength in simplifying media buys in an omnichannel ad environment. The majority of DSPs will leverage Magnite’s integration with SAX to access Spotify inventory.

To activate a campaign with Spotify inventory, please reach out to your Magnite account manager or contact@magnite.com.