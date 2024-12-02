Overcoming Signal Loss: How Magnite and Google Display & Video 360 Instant Deals Empower Buyers and Streamline Workflows

As privacy regulations tighten and identifiers like third-party cookies and device IDs diminish, advertisers are rethinking audience reach and routes to omnichannel supply. Nearly 90% of U.S. brands and agencies report that privacy laws and signal loss have impacted personalization, driving a shift in how advertisers activate audiences. In this landscape, the sell-side is emerging as a strategic partner, simplifying ad buying and enhancing efficiency for marketers and publishers alike.

Leading this shift, Magnite offers scaled advanced audience solutions grounded in first-party data backed by a vast network of publishers. Magnite is taking this a step further by partnering with Google’s Display & Video 360 instant deals, a programmatic solution that simplifies the setup and activation of ad campaigns while leveraging sell-side data from Magnite. Instant deals enable advertisers to quickly build and launch custom deals directly in the Display & Video 360 platform. This automation minimizes the need for manual negotiation and configuration, accelerating campaign launch times while enhancing efficiency and revenue potential.

Simplifying Programmatic Buying with Instant Deals in Display & Video 360

Instant deals are designed to accelerate the traditionally time-consuming deal negotiation and setup process for both publishers and buyers. Advertisers can now create and request forecasts based on their custom deal settings directly within their familiar Display & Video 360 UI. Once accepted, the deal is automatically generated, and the advertiser can start bidding immediately. The process, currently live for instant deals on Magnite’s DV+, eliminates the need for back-and-forth communications with sellers, allowing buyers to bring campaigns to market faster and more efficiently.

Instant deals also benefit the supply side, particularly for publishers offering omnichannel inventory with various ad formats, like display and online video. This allows buyers to seamlessly access scaled inventory to blanket their target audience across formats while sellers benefit from a more streamlined and holistic path to monetization.

BETA: Instant Deals on Streaming

An exciting development is the addition of instant deals on Magnite Streaming, which is now in a limited beta. Using the same workflow, Display & Video 360 buyers can put together custom-built deals with their choice of Magnite’s premium marketplace of CTV publishers. This is coupled with a plethora of sell-side-enabled content data, including genre, channel, and network. Additionally, Lotame and Experian marketing data are available for sell-side layering.

Early Success with Instant Deals and Magnite

As Display & Video 360’s launch partner, Magnite is already seeing encouraging signs from buyers. Magnite is securing net new demand for omnichannel inventory, and the positive impact of the instant deals workflow has been transformative in terms of saving time for existing buyers.

For example, GroupM, a leading global media investment company, recently adopted Display & Video 360’s instant deals with Magnite to elevate its approach to sourcing premium ad inventory. Historically, GroupM’s programmatic and planning teams grappled with time-intensive publisher negotiations and labor-intensive manual deal configurations and troubleshooting, often delaying campaign launches and impacting optimization efforts. Through instant deals, GroupM greatly improved its deal setup process and time to market by leveraging a more streamlined deal creation workflow.

Instant deals with Magnite have revolutionized our deal setup process. It’s streamlined our workflow, allowing us to go live faster with boosted productivity.



Po Yean Ng, Head of Programmatic at GroupM Singapore

Instant deals saved GroupM’s team approximately 8-10 hours per week, representing a 20% time savings that could be reinvested into high-value activities like campaign optimization, analysis, and experimentation. Additionally, the instant deal setup with Magnite achieved a 48% lower Cost-Per-Completed-View (CPCV) compared to traditional Open Exchange (OEX) delivery, offering substantial cost efficiency without sacrificing inventory quality. For GroupM, instant deals have become an essential tool for achieving both cost savings and efficiency at scale.



Unlocking the Power of First-Party Data with Magnite Audiences and Instant Deals



Magnite Audiences provides a unique sell-side option for reaching specific audiences via instant deals on DV+. Magnite Audiences, part of the Magnite Access suite, simplifies audience reach for both buyers and sellers. This integration enables advertisers to access tailored audience segments via Magnite’s content classification technology, which analyzes browsing behavior across publishers to build user profiles aligned with industry-standard segments. These segments are categorized by factors such as site visit frequency and recency, following the IAB’s Audience Taxonomy, enabling more precise reach based on interests, behaviors, and demographics without sacrificing data quality.

By integrating with Display & Video 360, Magnite’s audience capabilities become even more powerful. Instant deals on Display & Video 360 allow buyers to quickly generate deals through the DSP UI, accessing Magnite’s high-fidelity cross-publisher audience segments for programmatic reach. Buyers can create custom deal packages that directly leverage Magnite Audiences’ attributes, optimizing reach and accelerating setup times by automating the forecast, approval, and activation processes within Display & Video 360.

Magnite Audiences are available on DV+ in the English language globally, where we have participating publishers. Availability will expand to more regions throughout 2025. Reach out to your account team to verify publisher participation in your region.

What’s Next?

All Display & Video 360 buyers can take advantage of instant deals today on DV+ and enter the workflow through Display & Video 360 Marketplace or “My Inventory.” If you’re a buyer interested in participating in the instant deals beta on Magnite Streaming, please contact your Magnite team.