Rethinking Local: Why Political Advertisers Should Build Campaigns From the Ground Up

For political advertisers, local media has always mattered. Voters care most about what affects their daily lives—weather, schools, traffic, local sports, community issues, and local leadership. What’s changed isn’t the importance of local content, but how it’s accessed. Increasingly, this inventory can only be accessed programmatically because publishers are making it available that way. Publishers have fundamentally changed how buyers can access local inventory, shifting from traditional direct pathways to programmatic channels.

Today, local programming is available programmatically, at national scale, across CTV and digital. That makes local inventory not just relevant for political campaigns, but essential. It should be a foundational building block of every political media plan.

Local Is More Than Headlines and Critical for Political Reach

“The foundation of news is local,” explains Manuel Vigo, chief of staff at Haystack. “It starts with community—your neighborhood, your city, your weather. It’s not just the national headlines pushed on social media. And political advertisers are recognizing local content as a daily touchpoint.”

Local programming extends far beyond breaking news. Political buyers can access a broad mix of live coverage, weather, local sports, lifestyle, and community-focused content, exactly the environments voters engage with habitually.

“Local connection is the foundation of trust, and in political advertising, trust translates to voter engagement,” said Ahmad Jackson, VP of political and pay for performance, at Scripps. “With over 60 local stations in 40 markets and programming spanning trusted news, live sports, weather, and community programming, Scripps offers political advertisers the ability to reach voters in the environments they turn to every day, and at national scale, through CTV and programmatic buying. Local delivers context, credibility, and the habitual viewership campaigns need to break through. When you build from the ground up with local media, you’re investing in the communities where elections are won.”

For political advertisers, this trust and habitual viewing translate directly into attention, frequency, and impact.

Local at National Scale: Built for Political Buying

Political campaigns don’t buy media the way brands do. They need reach, speed, and precision, often simultaneously.

CTV and digital have transformed local buying by allowing campaigns to start at a hyperlocal level—individual stations, affiliates, and local publishers—and roll that inventory up into national, programmatic buys. Campaigns can now activate local inventory across all 50 states, congressional districts, or Metro Area(s), while maintaining geographic and contextual control.

Because much of this content is live or time-sensitive, it also delivers immediacy. For political advertisers managing shifting polls, breaking developments, or last-minute pushes, that immediacy matters.

Transparency and Technology Are Crucial for Political Campaigns

Political buyers require confidence, not just in scale, but in where ads run and why. Today’s programmatic infrastructure supports that need.

That transparency enables campaigns to align messaging with appropriate content categories—such as local news, weather, sports, financial news, or community programming—without overblocking valuable inventory.

Publishers like Haystack are also using AI to enhance contextual relevance. “We use AI-generated local weather reports powered by large language models and automated graphics,” Vigo explains. “That opens the door for political messaging that feels timely and locally relevant rather than disruptive.”

CTV and digital environments now offer the granularity political advertisers expect: precise reporting, contextual signals, and geographic accuracy at scale.

How Publishers and Magnite Enable Political Scale

Leading local publishers play a critical role in political advertising by making premium local inventory programmatically accessible.

Magnite helps bring this inventory together in one place, enabling political advertisers to activate local content at scale across CTV and digital. Through advanced contextual categorization and programmatic controls, Magnite supports compliant, transparent buying while preserving the flexibility campaigns need to geo-target down to specific markets or districts.

The result is national reach built from local trust.

What Political Buyers Should Do Next

Political advertisers don’t need to question whether local belongs in their plans, it should already be there. The opportunity now is to use it more effectively.

Expand the definition of local. Local includes live coverage, sports, entertainment, and community programming—not just traditional news.



Think nationally, activate locally. Use programmatic buying to roll hyperlocal inventory into scalable, efficient national campaigns.



Leverage CTV and digital precision. Take advantage of reporting and targeting granularity to know exactly where ads are running.



Work with trusted partners. Collaborate with scaled omnichannel supply partners, like Magnite, and premium local publishers to access compliant, high-quality inventory at scale.