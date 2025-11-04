Streaming Together: Why Co-Viewing Matters for Advertisers

Streaming in Germany is social, engaging, and helping advertising become more impactful. The latest Magnite study reveals that audiences are turning to Connected TV (CTV) to share experiences, with co-viewing and live sports emerging as central to how people engage with content.

For advertisers, this is significant. Shared screens aren’t just bringing people together – they are making ads more memorable, more talked about, and more likely to drive action.

Co-Viewing: A Shared Screen, Shared Impact

CTV has become the heart of streaming in Germany. Nearly eight out of ten viewers (78%) use CTV to stream, and 69% of people stream in a shared space, such as the living room. Streaming is creating fresh opportunities for group experiences.

On average, CTV viewers in Germany stream with three other people in the room. This translates to big wins for advertisers – a single impression is amplified across multiple viewers simultaneously. And the benefits don’t stop there. When people co-view, they’re more likely to discuss ads (43%), find them more memorable (38%), and even feel that ads are more relevant (37%). An ad in a shared setting is a part of the conversation.

Turning Live Events into Shared Experiences

If co-viewing is powerful during on-demand streaming, it’s even more supercharged during live events. The study shows that 52% of Germans stream live sports or events at least once a month. Even better for advertisers, two-thirds (67%) of those live viewers are co-watching with others. That’s multiple viewers, sharing the same moment in real time.

This context supercharges ad performance. More than a third of German live streamers (36%) say they’re more likely to take action on an ad during a live stream compared to watching an ad shown during on-demand content. 40% say ads during live streams feel more exciting than traditional on-demand ads, and 39% are more likely to remember the brands they see during live streams.

Traditional linear TV always had a big advantage: one ad could reach an entire household. Streaming builds on that strength. As Germans increasingly co-view on CTV, advertisers can still tap into the family living-room experience – now amplified by digital targeting and personalisation.

When people watch together, the content and ads they are streaming start a discussion. That social element is a powerful tool. It transforms an ad from a one-way message into something conversational and, often, persuasive. For advertisers, this means they can have a deeper impact: a broader reach per impression and stronger recall per viewer.

When Viewers Multitask

Combine that with second-screen habits – 46% of viewers use another device while watching CTV to message, browse, or even shop. Ads shown during live sports don’t just get seen; they get acted on, discussed, and sometimes even shared.

Streaming in Germany isn’t just about solo binge sessions – it’s about togetherness. Whether it’s friends gathering for a Champions League match or families enjoying the latest episode of The Empress, co-viewing has turned streaming into a shared experience again. And for advertisers, that means a powerful opportunity: to appear in moments that are not only seen, but also shared, remembered, and acted upon.

Check out Magnite’s full array of research here, including the most recent reports on streaming for Germany, Italy and France.