Streaming Growth Continues in Germany: 52% of German viewers indicate that they are watching more on streaming services compared to last year. Despite the mature market and streamers already using more than 4 platforms on average, nearly one-third still plan to sign up for a new streaming service in the next year.

CTV Sparks Shared Viewing: 78% of German streamers use CTVs for streaming, with 68% co-viewing alongside others, the majority of the time. This shared experience not only expands reach (3x during co-viewing sessions) but also boosts memorability, relevance, and likelihood of an ad being discussed with others.