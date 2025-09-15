Magnite Logo

Streams & Screens: Germany

Unlocking German Viewing Behaviour and Ad Engagement

Download the Germany Report

Magnite’s latest research explores how German audiences are engaging with ad-supported streaming platforms—and how advertisers can capitalise on these behaviours.

Based on a national survey of over 800 German streamers, Streams & Screens: Germany uncovers insights on viewing habits, co-viewing dynamics, live streaming trends, and receptivity to emerging ad formats—providing a roadmap for brands looking to connect with audiences in a mature but evolving streaming market.

Key Findings

Streaming Growth Continues in Germany: 52% of German viewers indicate that they are watching more on streaming services compared to last year. Despite the mature market and streamers already using more than 4 platforms on average, nearly one-third still plan to sign up for a new streaming service in the next year.

CTV Sparks Shared Viewing: 78% of German streamers use CTVs for streaming, with 68% co-viewing alongside others, the majority of the time. This shared experience not only expands reach (3x during co-viewing sessions) but also boosts memorability, relevance, and likelihood of an ad being discussed with others.

Live Streaming Delivers High Engagement Moments: Live streaming viewership continues to climb as 52% of German viewers are doing so on a monthly basis—typically co-viewing with others. 40% say that ads shown during live streams feel more exciting and relevant, while 36% are likely to take an action based on an ad seen while watching a live sport or event.

Innovative Ad Formats Offer Untapped Potential: Awareness of shoppable, pause and tile ads remains below 50% of the streaming population. However, receptivity and engagement is high among those who have experienced one of these new formats—suggesting opportunities for brands who are willing to innovate.

With ad-supported streaming deeply embedded in German media, advertisers have a clear opportunity to engage audiences at scale. Download the full report to learn more about how to craft impactful streaming campaigns tailored to the behaviors and preferences of German audiences.

