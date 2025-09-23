Streaming Growth Signals Expanding Opportunities: 61% of French streamers are watching more this year compared to last, and 35% plan to sign up for a new service. With streamers already signed up to an average of five platforms (and using three on a daily basis), advertisers can reach audiences across a growing and diverse ecosystem.

CTV Provides Shared, High-Attention Viewing: 73% of French streamers use CTVs for streaming, with 72% co-viewing alongside others the majority of the time. This creates household-scale engagement beyond linear TV, where ads are more likely to be discussed and remembered—making CTV a premium channel for advertisers.