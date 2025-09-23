Magnite Logo

Streams & Screens: France

Unlocking French Viewing Behaviour and Ad Engagement

Download the France Report

Magnite’s latest research explores how French audiences are engaging with ad-supported streaming platforms—and how advertisers can seize new opportunities to connect with them at scale.

Based on a national survey of 850 French streamers, Streams & Screens: France uncovers how viewing patterns, co-viewing dynamics, live streaming, second-screen behaviour, and innovative ad formats are shaping the future of streaming.

Key Findings

Streaming Growth Signals Expanding Opportunities: 61% of French streamers are watching more this year compared to last, and 35% plan to sign up for a new service. With streamers already signed up to an average of five platforms (and using three on a daily basis), advertisers can reach audiences across a growing and diverse ecosystem.

CTV Provides Shared, High-Attention Viewing: 73% of French streamers use CTVs for streaming, with 72% co-viewing alongside others the majority of the time. This creates household-scale engagement beyond linear TV, where ads are more likely to be discussed and remembered—making CTV a premium channel for advertisers.

More Memorable Moments with Live Streaming: 59% of viewers live stream sports or events monthly, and more than half say ads in these contexts are more memorable. Additionally, 43% also indicate that they are more likely to take action on an ad seen during a live stream, making it a powerful space for real-time, emotionally resonant campaigns.

Emerging Ad Formats Unlock New Opportunities: Awareness of shoppable, pause and tile ads remains below 50% of the streaming population. However, receptivity and engagement are high among those who have experienced one of these new formats—suggesting opportunities for brands who are willing to innovate.

With ad-supported streaming central to how French people consume content, advertisers have a unique opportunity to combine scale, attention, and innovation to maximise impact.

Fill out the form to learn more

Download the full report to learn more about how to craft impactful streaming campaigns tailored to the behaviours and preferences of French audiences.

