The Evolution of Data Collaboration: Why Neutral Infrastructure Matters in a Signal-Driven Market

In digital advertising, there is a shift underway in how data is shared, transacted, and ultimately turned into value. Data, identity, measurement, and activation are no longer operating as separate layers in a sequential marketing stack. They are being embedded directly into the transaction layer itself, shifting from a linear assembly chain to a real-time system where signals flow continuously and shape decisions at the moment value is created.

Industry developments such as WPP’s acquisition of InfoSum and Publicis Groupe’s agreement to acquire LiveRamp both reflect and accelerate this transition. Notably, these developments reinforce the growing importance of neutral architecture in enabling organizations to connect and activate data without sacrificing interoperability or control.

The impact is significant. As data moves closer to activation, its value increases materially. When signals, identity, and activation are more tightly connected, buyers make better-informed decisions, sellers unlock greater value from inventory, and campaigns become more relevant, efficient, and measurable. This tighter connectivity also enables more privacy-conscious activation by allowing data to be applied more intelligently across the ecosystem.

But the shift also introduces structural risk. As data assets, identity frameworks, and activation platforms become more tightly integrated, connectivity can drive the market toward closed ecosystems where access, decisioning, and value distribution are increasingly controlled by a small number of platforms. The challenge is no longer connectivity itself, but ensuring it does not come at the cost of interoperability, collaboration, and market choice.

That is why neutral, independent infrastructure is essential. It preserves flexibility across partners and platforms while still enabling the scale, performance, and operational discipline required to transact in real time.

What follows is a closer look at the forces driving this shift, the emerging models shaping data activation, and Magnite’s role in helping buyers, sellers, and partners navigate an increasingly interconnected ecosystem.

Four Forces Accelerating the Need for Stronger Data Enablement

For years, digital advertising has been built on a basic idea: that higher-quality and more abundant data should lead to improved performance. But as the volume, variety, and velocity of signals continue to expand, the challenge is no longer access to data but how easily that data can be activated in a meaningful, usable way across the ecosystem.

Several structural forces are now accelerating the need for more advanced data enablement across the industry.

1. Signal Proliferation Is Creating Real Complexity

Programmatic advertising has always been built on data. What’s changed is the sheer scale and diversity of signals now flowing through the ecosystem. First-party audience data, commerce signals, contextual inputs, attention metrics, publisher intelligence, and AI-generated predictions are all competing for influence in how media is bought and optimized.

Signals don’t automatically translate into better decisions. In many cases, they create more noise than clarity, especially when they aren’t aligned in how or where they’re applied.

2. Data Collaboration Is Easier to Agree On Than to Execute

There is broad consensus that better collaboration across data, identity, and activation should improve outcomes. In practice, it is far more difficult.

Advertisers want to use their proprietary data without losing control over how it is applied. Publishers want to increase the value of their inventory without compromising their relationship with users or relinquishing data ownership. Agencies want flexibility to maintain differentiated strategies. Identity and measurement providers need their signals to remain usable across increasingly fragmented environments.

As Kevin Longo, VP of Commercial at Fanatics put it, “Our understanding of the fan is one of our most valuable assets. The challenge isn’t whether to use it—it’s how to activate it to enrich fan experiences across different environments without losing control, transparency, or trust.”

3. Interoperability Is Becoming a Competitive Advantage

No single identity provider, clean room, DSP, SSP, or measurement platform can solve every use case in today’s ecosystem. The market is simply too fragmented, and the needs too varied.

A retailer, a streaming publisher, a global agency, and a commerce platform are all optimizing for different outcomes—yield, reach, performance, privacy, or incrementality. Increasingly, the organizations creating the most value are not the ones building the most closed systems, but the ones that can connect across them.

Interoperability, being able to work across partners, signals, and workflows without forcing consolidation, is becoming a source of competitive advantage in its own right.

4. Advertising Is a Multi-Signal Decisioning Environment

The traditional programmatic workflow was largely linear: audience creation, activation, and measurement happening in sequence. That model no longer reflects how the ecosystem actually operates.

Today, audience data, publisher signals, commerce inputs, identity frameworks, measurement data, and AI-driven optimization are increasingly part of the same decisioning moment. Some signals matter most in planning. Others only become relevant milliseconds before an impression is served.

This fundamentally changes what infrastructure needs to do. Data enablement is no longer just about moving signals from one system to another. It is about ensuring the right signals are available, usable, and governable at the exact point where decisions are made.

Together, these shifts are reshaping how value is created across the advertising ecosystem and why data enablement is no longer an adjacent capability, but a core layer of modern media infrastructure.

The Consequence: The Industry Is Being Pulled Between Two Operating Models

As data, identity, and activation become more interconnected, the industry is increasingly defined by the tension between two operating models, each with clear advantages, and each with meaningful limitations.

On one end is the closed, consolidated model.

In this structure, data, identity, planning, activation, and measurement are unified within a single ecosystem. The appeal is clear: tighter integration, fewer handoffs, and more streamlined execution. Signals move efficiently through a controlled environment, and decisioning can happen closer to activation with less friction.

But that efficiency introduces tradeoffs. As more of the data stack is concentrated within a single commercial environment, questions emerge around neutrality, transparency, and control. Buyers, publishers, agencies, and data partners increasingly need confidence that their proprietary assets are not only being activated efficiently, but also independently and fairly across the ecosystem.

At the other end is a highly flexible but fragmented model.

Here, participants can assemble best-in-class partners across identity, data, activation, clean rooms, DSPs, SSPs, and measurement providers. This preserves maximum choice and customization, allowing each participant to optimize for their own strategy.

However, fragmentation introduces operational strain. As signals move across more systems, complexity increases. Workflows become harder to manage, latency can rise, and data can lose fidelity as it travels through multiple environments. In effect, the flexibility that enables choice can also dilute performance at the point of activation.

The market is increasingly converging on a third requirement: a model that preserves the performance characteristics of integration without sacrificing the openness of fragmentation.

That is the role of neutral infrastructure.

Neutral infrastructure does not force convergence into a single ecosystem, nor does it rely on disconnected point solutions. Instead, it creates a shared foundation where multiple identity systems, data partners, activation platforms, and measurement frameworks can operate together—without losing autonomy or control.

As Devon DeBlasio, Global Head of GTM, Data and Technology Solutions, WPP put it: “We need infrastructure that is transparent, interoperable, and truly decentralized—so valuable real-time intelligence can be connected and leveraged across the ecosystem while still applying our unique approach that combines IDs and diverse signals to drive meaningful experiences across all corners of the consumer journey. The catch-22 is that the more flexible and interoperable a system becomes, the more important it is to maintain control, governance, and clarity over how that data is actually used.”

Why Neutral Infrastructure Wins

Neutral infrastructure is emerging as the operating layer that reconciles two competing demands in modern advertising: the need for real-time scale and performance, and the need for openness, transparency, and control.

It combines the processing power and decisioning capability of a scaled platform with the interoperability of an open ecosystem. Instead of forcing participants into a single closed framework—or requiring them to stitch together fragmented point solutions—it establishes a common layer where data, identity, activation, and measurement can interact in real time, without loss of control or fidelity.

In practice, neutral infrastructure delivers three core advantages:

Scale Without Constraints

Real-time processing of high-volume, multi-signal environments

Decisioning that happens closer to the transaction point

Efficient activation across premium surfaces, including CTV and streaming environments

Interoperability Without Fragmentation

Seamless integration across identity providers, data partners, clean rooms, and measurement frameworks

Fewer intermediaries and reduced operational complexity

Higher signal fidelity from fewer translation points across the supply chain

Transparency Without Performance Tradeoffs

Clear governance and control over how data is used

Visibility into activation and decisioning pathways

Trust and accountability for buyers, publishers, and partners

This becomes especially important as data-driven decisioning moves closer to the supply side.

Publishers increasingly sit at the source of high-value audience, contextual, and engagement signals. As a result, mediation is evolving beyond its traditional role as a yield tool. It is becoming a real-time decisioning layer where data, identity, demand, compliance, and inventory intelligence converge.

The same dynamic is playing out across the streaming ecosystem. As CTV publishers increasingly leverage first-party audience and content signals to drive monetization, the need for broad interoperability is even more pronounced. Dylan Moorhead, Sr. Director, Global Strategic Advertising Partnerships at Roku notes “As streaming continues to mature, our data and content signals are increasingly valuable in how inventory is packaged and decisioned. We need an open and interoperable ecosystem that lets us activate those signals across a broad range of partners while maintaining transparency, preserving control of our assets.”

When supported by neutral infrastructure, this layer can operate closer to the transaction point, reducing signal loss, improving match quality, and creating more efficient pathways between data and inventory.

Building for What Comes Next

The WPP acquisition of InfoSum and the Publicis agreement to acquire LiveRamp are not isolated developments. They both reflect a broader shift across advertising as data collaboration, identity, and activation become increasingly connected, while the need for neutral architecture is key.

The ecosystem still depends on a broad set of capabilities, data providers, identity solutions, clean rooms, measurement partners, and activation platforms, but it also requires enough flexibility to accommodate new signals, evolving privacy standards, and new ways of buying and selling media.

That balance is becoming essential.

Particularly because data enablement only works when it works for everyone across the ecosystem. Advertisers want access to the highest-quality signals to improve decisioning and outcomes. Publishers are focused on increasing the value of their inventory while preserving audience trust and control. Agencies are looking for flexibility to build differentiated workflows across partners and platforms. Data and identity providers prioritize portability, ensuring their signals can operate across environments without losing fidelity or context. And across the supply path, spanning SSPs, exchanges, and infrastructure partners, the focus is increasingly on enabling cleaner, more efficient routing of demand and data, ensuring value is preserved rather than diluted as it moves through the ecosystem.

Neutral infrastructure is what makes these objectives compatible. It bridges the gap between integration and independence while delivering the performance benefits of scale and preserving the flexibility of an open ecosystem.

Ultimately, in an increasingly multi-signal market, neutrality is an operational requirement. It determines whether data can be activated efficiently, transparently, and at scale, without sacrificing the flexibility that underpins an open internet.

Magnite’s role is to support that flexibility by providing independent infrastructure that connects buyers, sellers, and partners across the ecosystem.