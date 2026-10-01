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Decoding the Connected Consumer: Sweden 2026

Understanding Omnichannel Ad Engagement and Impact

Magnite surveyed 883 digitally connected consumers in Sweden to understand how they engage with media and respond to advertising across streaming video, mobile apps, digital audio, and digital news.

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Multi-Channel Reach at Scale

99% of Sweden’s digitally connected population uses a combination of streaming, mobile apps, digital audio, and digital news at least twice per week—demonstrating broad, reliable reach across the open internet.

Diversified Time Spent Across the Day

Connected consumers spend significant time across multiple forms of digital media each day, including:

  • 2+ hours on gaming apps, streaming video, mobile service apps, and streaming music
  • 1+ hour listening to podcasts and reading digital news

This activity spans different times, devices, and environments, creating multiple opportunities for advertisers to deliver contextually relevant messages

Relevance Is Key to Recall

Across all contexts, consumers rank product relevancy and ad personalisation as the factors most likely to boost brand recall. Not only is the reach of the open internet extensive, it also allows advertisers the ability to target the right consumers, at the right time, with the most effective channel for their environment.

The Benefits of Streaming in a Multichannel Environment

Streaming frequently takes place on larger screens and in shared environments with an average of one additional viewer.

59% of viewers are also regularly using a smartphone (“second screening”) while watching content on a CTV. Among them, 25% are using their second device to online shop, highlighting the potential for shoppable and interactive advertising experiences.

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Download the full report to explore channel-by-channel engagement patterns, ad impact metrics and planning considerations for reaching Sweden’s digitally connected consumer.

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