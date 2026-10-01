Decoding the Connected Consumer: Sweden 2026
Understanding Omnichannel Ad Engagement and Impact
Magnite surveyed 883 digitally connected consumers in Sweden to understand how they engage with media and respond to advertising across streaming video, mobile apps, digital audio, and digital news.
Download the Report
Download the full report to explore channel-by-channel engagement patterns, ad impact metrics and planning considerations for reaching Sweden’s digitally connected consumer.
Click below to access the research
Decoding the Connected Consumer: Sweden 2026 (English)
Contact Us
Press[email protected]
Events[email protected]
Investor Relations[email protected]