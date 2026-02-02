D2 Media Drives Sales Lift with Magnite’s Streamlined CTV Activation

Agencies are increasingly looking for ways to help brands transition from traditional TV to streaming with confidence, precision, and measurable impact. To navigate this shift and unlock new growth opportunities for local advertisers, D2 Media partnered with Magnite to activate premium CTV at scale.

View the full case study below to see how D2 Media helped a national auto dealership network launch its first CTV campaign and drive real business outcomes – achieving year-over-year sales lift, a 99% video completion rate, and strong engagement from high-intent local audiences through targeted, programmatic CTV activation.