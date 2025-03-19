Magnite’s ClearLine Equips Cross Screen Media with the Tools to Maximize Voter Reach 

Magnite’s self-service buying solution enabled Cross Screen Media to drive incremental reach during the 2024 election

WASHINGTON DC – March 19, 2025 – Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the largest independent sell-side advertising company, announced an expanded partnership with Cross Screen Media following a successful 2024 election cycle. The adoption of ClearLine, Magnite’s self-service buying solution, helped Cross Screen Media bypass middlemen, put more spend toward working media, and drive incremental voter reach.

In a 2024 statewide race, ClearLine was used in parallel with two DSPs and a linear TV schedule. Cross Screen Media’s measurement solution found that over a two-week period in October, ClearLine drove 4% incremental reach beyond the other digital and TV components, and 8% incremental reach beyond the DSPs alone.

“It’s the job of every political advertiser to identify the voters that will swing an election and ensure your message is reaching them,” said Chauncey Southworth, CEO of Cross Screen Media. “Adding ClearLine removes intermediaries, creates a more direct line between campaign ad dollars and voters, and in combination with our cross-screen measurement solution, drives incremental reach that can be the difference in an election.”

Founded in 2017, Cross Screen Media offers advertising technology built for politics, empowering agencies and their campaigns to win elections through data-driven media planning, activation, and measurement. With 40% of swing voters nationwide unreachable via linear TV, and elections often decided by fractions of a percent, direct avenues to CTV inventory are crucial to ensuring advertisers can maximize reach amongst likely voters. The fast-paced nature of politics means buyers need a responsive platform that makes it easy to adjust budgets, creatives, and targeting in an instant. Magnite’s ClearLine delivers on this by streamlining the buying process, establishing a more direct and efficient route to premium inventory, and significantly increasing spend allocated toward working media.

“The savviest political advertisers are always seeking innovative, highly efficient, and measurable ways to connect with voters,” said Erik Brydges, Head of Political Demand at Magnite. “ClearLine helps Cross Screen Media and their agency customers accomplish this goal, and represents the future of how we believe CTV will be transacted. As CTV’s share of spend continues to grow, executing budgets directly within the supply side tech ecosystem provides immediate advantages to political campaigns.”

