ITV Launches GenAI Ads Manager Powered by Magnite’s streamr.ai

New Platform for ITV’s GenAI Ad Production for SMEs

LONDON – October 8, 2025 – ITV, the UK’s largest commercial broadcaster, and Magnite announce a new partnership. ITV is leveraging Magnite’s streamr.ai technology as the basis of ITV’s bespoke production service ITV GenAI Ads Manager to make it easier for SMEs to create their own advertising of a high enough creative threshold to run across ITV’s broadcast and streaming platforms.

Following the expansion of ITV’s commercial creative production service to include the use of GenAI to create ads for SMEs, which was announced last September, this next stage of the strategy makes it even easier and quicker for small businesses to harness the power of TV advertising.

Using Magnite’s streamr.ai technology, ITV is launching the bespoke ITV GenAI Ads Manager platform, which creates GenAI ads for TV advertisers sourced from the customer’s online owned footprint such as websites or social media pages. Working hand in hand with, and managed by, ITV Commercial’s creative production team, advertisers using the platform can create TV ads in less than thirty seconds with a low-cost entry level tailored package.

The UK Code of Broadcast Advertising (BCAP Code) has been integrated into the creation and feedback process to help facilitate the necessary clearance process and ensure the ads are within the required regulatory framework. As with all TV advertising, any advertisements generated by the platform will be cleared by ClearCast before appearing on TV.

ITV Commercial’s creative production team currently help over 200 new-to-TV brands each year and GenAI creative production is open to all new SME advertisers. SMEs will be able to upgrade to use this service for a more crafted creative solution. All of ITV’s commercial team have been trained to use the platform.

Jason Spencer, Business Development Director at ITV, said: “After our groundbreaking launch of GenAI ads last year, this is the next exciting stage in how we use the fast-moving technology to make TV advertising more accessible for any small business which previously wouldn’t have been able to tap into its power to grow their business. By using the specially created ITV GenAI Ads Manager powered by Magnite’s streamr.ai and training up all our team to use it, we’re continuing our ongoing commitment to support SMEs and innovate by democratising the creative production process even further.”

Jonathan Moffie, Head of Agentic Product at Magnite, said: “Streamr.ai is built to remove barriers and make high-quality video production accessible to every business. Partnering with ITV to launch the GenAI Ads Manager brings that vision to life on the UK’s biggest stage. Training a UK-specific model that automatically produces BCAP-compliant commercials has been especially exciting, as it reduces the clearance process. Together, we’re enabling thousands of SMEs to create broadcast-ready ads in seconds, unlocking the full potential of TV advertising as a powerful growth driver.”