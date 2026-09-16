Magnite Advances Agentic Vision as Major Media Owners, Buyers and Technology Players Leverage Orchestration Layer

Magnite Orchestration standardizes supply-side intelligence across streaming, linear TV, audio and display, creating a neutral activation layer for agents

NEW YORK – September 16, 2026 – Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI), the largest independent sell-side advertising company, today announced expanded omnichannel capabilities and third-party integrations for Magnite Orchestration, a coordination layer that connects agents within a shared environment, allowing AI-driven buying systems to seamlessly discover, evaluate, activate, and optimize premium omnichannel inventory.

Magnite Orchestration creates a common language across the media ecosystem. Through these additional supported formats, buyer and seller agents can effortlessly understand, package, and activate diverse inventory types in real time reducing operational friction:

Linear & Addressable TV: Extending real-time agentic workflows across television, connecting digital-first buyers to local linear inventory through ITN’s technology and to addressable TV supply through partners including DIRECTV Advertising.

Streaming TV High-Impact Formats: Extending real-time agentic decisioning into native TV environments, including interactive home screen unit ad placements, across supply from Samsung Ads.

Digital Audio: Standardizing buyer-agent requests across live audio streams and podcast environments to trigger dynamic, context-aware ad placements with access to inventory from iHeartMedia.

High-Attention Display and Online Video: Enabling real-time custom audience packaging across web and mobile inventory via simple conversational or automated buyer-agent prompts.

Magnite Orchestration operates as a neutral layer, connecting third-party agents, and allowing seller agents, agency holding companies, independent agencies, and independent software vendors such as Newton Research to bring their own execution and optimization models. Magnite Orchestration also features native interoperability with leading tech platforms including Databricks.

“Agentic AI is going to fundamentally transform how media is bought, sold, and experienced,” said Sean Buckley, President, Revenue & Market Strategy at Magnite. “In high value channels like streaming and audio, transactions require deep inventory visibility and publisher trust that simple surface-level tools can’t deliver. We are creating a world where any agent, whether it’s surfacing inventory, recommending campaign parameters, or automating daily optimizations, can seamlessly connect, collaborate, and trade with total confidence. By extending these capabilities across every screen and channel, from linear TV to digital audio, we are laying the groundwork for a major shift that will drive the next wave of advertising dollars directly into agentic workflows.”

Key partners across the industry are using Magnite Orchestration to bolster their agentic strategies:

“This industry has needed a connective fabric for a long time, something that weaves platforms together instead of forcing each one to operate alone,” said Manny Puentes, Chief Product Officer at Butler/Till. “Magnite is building that fabric, and the companies who embrace agentic orchestration now are the ones who will lead media buying into its next era. This is our moment to help shape that future together, not watch it unfold from the sidelines.”

“AI is changing how media is planned and bought, but it doesn’t change what advertisers value most: trusted partners, premium environments, and measurable outcomes,” said Amy Leifer, Chief Advertising Officer at DIRECTV Advertising. “As Magnite Orchestration extends AI-driven buying workflows into television, we’re focused on making our premium inventory, authenticated audiences, and measurement capabilities easier to discover, evaluate, and activate. Together, we’re connecting digital-first buying approaches with the scale, quality, and performance of premium TV.”

“We highly commend Magnite’s forward-looking approach as we head into the next era of agentic advertising,” said Nao Tsuchiya, Director, Corporate Digital Strategy Bureau at Fuji TV. “Magnite Orchestration is a powerful tool that lowers the technical barriers for publishers, easily making agentic enablement a reality. We look forward to seeing our premium inventory fully maximized within these new AI-driven workflows.”

“We see agentic AI as an important part of the future of media buying, with the potential to enable greater participation in CTV by simplifying how advertisers translate their objectives into premium television opportunities,” said Adam Marki, Managing Director, Digital at TF1 PUB. “With Magnite’s SpringServe already powering Cover+, we’re interested in exploring how Magnite Orchestration can build on that foundation to connect buyer intent with our inventory more efficiently and at scale.”

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About Magnite

We’re Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the world’s largest independent sell-side advertising company. Publishers use our technology to monetize their content across all screens and formats including CTV, online video, display, and audio. The world’s leading agencies and brands trust our platform to access brand-safe, high-quality ad inventory and execute billions of advertising transactions each month. Anchored in bustling New York City, sunny Los Angeles, mile high Denver, historic London, colorful Singapore, and down under in Sydney, Magnite has offices across North America, EMEA, LATAM, and APAC.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements concerning new product releases or updates to our platforms and any anticipated benefits from such releases or updates. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and estimates, and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from expectations or results projected or implied by forward-looking statements, including factors identified under the caption “Risk Factors” in filings we have made and will make from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement. Furthermore, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and, except as required by law, the company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

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