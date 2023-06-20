Magnite Announces Broad Support for ClearLine From A&E Networks, AMC Networks, DIRECTV Advertising, DISH Media, Disney Advertising, FOX Digital, Nine, and Warner Bros. Discovery

New Ad Agency Partners Including GSD&M, Horizon Media, Omnicom Media Group Germany, and Stagwell Brand X Performance Network Are Leveraging ClearLine to Buy Premium Streaming Inventory

NEW YORK – June 20, 2023 – Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the world’s largest independent omnichannel sell-side advertising company, today announced wider adoption of its ClearLine solution by streaming TV media owners and advertising agencies. ClearLine is an ad server-agnostic solution that provides agencies with direct access to premium video inventory on Magnite’s platforms.

“Following our recent launch of ClearLine, we’ve been encouraged by the level of interest and adoption across the industry,” said Sean Buckley, Chief Revenue Officer at Magnite. “While the underlying technology is critical, Magnite’s unparalleled relationships with the largest media owners in premium video are what differentiates ClearLine and make this offering so unique.”

As a result of Magnite’s extensive relationships with streaming TV media owners, agencies can utilize ClearLine to buy inventory from suppliers, including A&E Networks, AMC Networks, DIRECTV Advertising, DISH Media, Disney Advertising, FOX Digital, and Warner Bros. Discovery, in addition to launch partners LG Ad Solutions and VIZIO. Magnite’s supply footprint spans 80+ million CTV households in the US, accounting for 90% of ad-supported CTV viewers in the country.



“We are excited to partner with Magnite’s innovative ClearLine solution to expand the way media owners and advertisers can work together. In addition to paving a direct path between media budgets and streaming inventory, ClearLine opens up a multitude of data enablement opportunities that we are eager to explore,” said Jim Keller, EVP, Digital Advertising Sales and Advanced Advertising at Warner Bros. Discovery.

“The streaming TV ecosystem is notoriously fragmented which can be challenging for both media owners and advertisers. ClearLine is an opportunity to help address that fragmentation and increase collaboration by creating a more frictionless track between buyers and sellers. This is a positive outcome for all parties and we look forward to working closely with Magnite to make this a reality,” said Matt Jamison, Head of Ad Sales Partnerships at DIRECTV Advertising.

“We work closely with the Magnite team to provide advertisers with streamlined access to video audiences, and we continuously look to leverage the power of transparency to make these connections more seamless. Through centralization, FOX Digital has unified our CTV scale and simplified the buying process for our partners,” said Dan Callahan, Senior Vice President, Strategy & Innovation at Fox Corporation. “We are excited to be involved with ClearLine, further helping navigate industry headwinds into an opportunity for increased collaboration.”

Along with launch partners GroupM, Camelot and MiQ, additional ad agencies are adopting ClearLine, including GSD&M, Horizon Media, and Stagwell Brand X Performance Network.

“We welcome innovation in the media buying supply chain that brings our clients closer to high-quality ad inventory. ClearLine is a promising step in the right direction in terms of optimizing supply paths for video campaigns,” said Tom Grant, SVP Group Director, Investment Operations at Havas Media.

“The buying efficiency that ClearLine offers coupled with Magnite’s expansive streaming video footprint across premium publishers directs more dollars to high quality working media. This ultimately helps our clients get more from their ad spend,” said Alexander Stone SVP, Advanced Video & Agency Partnerships at Horizon Media.

ClearLine has also gained support from international media owners and agencies including Australia’s market-leading broadcast and streaming media company Nine and Omnicom Media Group Germany.

“At Nine we strive to provide our brand partners with the best technological opportunities to communicate with our audiences. ClearLine represents an innovative progression in the Magnite offering. Nine has worked closely with Magnite over many years, and we are interested in working with our clients to best utilize these developments as applicable,” said Jordan King, Director of Programmatic & Digital Sales at Nine.

“We are excited to work closely with Magnite to explore how ClearLine can help us activate video campaigns across all screens in a more efficient manner. We hope this solution can enhance our buying efficiency as a complement to our existing DSP relationships,” said René Hartwig, Managing Partner, ppa. at Omnicom Media Group Germany and Managing Director at MPX.

About Magnite

We’re Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the world’s largest independent sell-side advertising company. Publishers use our technology to monetize their content across all screens and formats including CTV, online video, display, and audio. The world’s leading agencies and brands trust our platform to access brand-safe, high-quality ad inventory and execute billions of advertising transactions each month. Anchored in bustling New York City, sunny Los Angeles, mile high Denver, historic London, colorful Singapore, and down under in Sydney, Magnite has offices across North America, EMEA, LATAM, and APAC.

Media Contact:

Charlstie Veith

cveith@magnite.com

Investor Contact:

Nick Kormeluk

nkormeluk@magnite.com