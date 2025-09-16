Magnite Files Lawsuit Against Google

Seeks Damages and Other Remedies Relating to Unlawful Monopoly in Ad Tech Following U.S. District Court Ruling

NEW YORK – September 16, 2025 – Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI), the largest independent sell-side advertising company, announced that it had filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia against Google seeking financial damages and other remedies, in light of the April 2025 U.S. District Court’s ruling, which found Google had “willfully engaged in a series of anticompetitive acts to acquire and maintain monopoly power” in the ad exchange and ad server markets.

Google’s dominance of open-web display advertising has stifled growth, innovation, and investment in the industry for more than a decade. Magnite’s complaint outlines Google’s exclusionary scheme to lock publishers into its ad server and to preference its own exchange. That conduct ultimately deprived Magnite and other independent players the opportunity to compete fairly and grow their businesses, while harming publishers and advertisers alike.

“Magnite was founded to help publishers thrive by maximizing their advertising yield through innovative technology, trusted guidance, and a transparent marketplace that efficiently connects them to buyers,” said Michael Barrett, CEO of Magnite. “For years, Google undermined our ability to execute on this mission with practices that favored its own business over the health of the open web, causing harm to publishers, advertisers, and partners like us. We look forward to a future that promotes healthy competition, ongoing innovation, and value creation for the ecosystem as a whole.”

Magnite is represented in this litigation by Kressin Powers LLC. The full complaint is available here.

