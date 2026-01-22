MNTN and Magnite Turn Live Streaming’s Biggest Moments Into Performance TV for Growth Brands

New integration gives MNTN advertisers access to premium live sports, breaking news, and on-demand streaming inventory through Magnite’s direct media owner relationships



NEW YORK – January 22, 2026 – MNTN (NYSE: MNTN), the technology platform that brings performance marketing to connected TV, announced a partnership with Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the largest independent sell-side advertising company, that enables MNTN advertisers to reach audiences across live sports, breaking news, and other high-engagement programming for the first time.

With streaming surpassing linear TV viewership, advertisers and consumers alike want access to more premium, live content. MNTN advertisers – 97% of which have never advertised on TV before using MNTN – can now engage audiences as they watch live content from major publishers including Disney. In addition to in-stream video placements, the partnership with Magnite enables high impact ad formats native to streaming in content from select publishers, including home screen placements and pause ads.

“This collaboration brings performance-driven marketers into streaming at scale, creating meaningful new revenue opportunities for publishers,” said Mike Laband, Group SVP, US Revenue at Magnite. “Partnering with MNTN opens the door for a new class of performance-focused advertisers to show up in places they’ve never been before from live award shows to the biggest sporting events of the year.”

“Live sports and events are the most powerful moments on TV, and Magnite helps us make those moments perform for advertisers,” said Mark Douglas, CEO of MNTN. “Streaming enables real-time targeting and measurement, and MNTN opens access to premium inventory, driving real results for advertisers of all sizes and new demand for publishers.”

“Live streaming captures some of the most engaged audiences in media across sports and entertainment – and broad participation matters,” said Matt Barnes, SVP, Automated Sales at Disney Advertising. “Welcoming mid-market and small to medium advertisers to the space expands the marketplace, connects more brands with audiences, and supports a streaming ecosystem that is sustainable, dynamic, and widely accessible.”

This new integration builds on a growing partnership between MNTN and Magnite rooted in expanding access to high-value streaming environments and delivering stronger outcomes for advertisers and publishers. Over the past year, the companies have jointly developed new ways to make streaming TV more transparent, measurable, and effective, including an AI-driven contextual taxonomy that enhances metadata classification and improves targeting accuracy.

Together, MNTN and Magnite are making the biggest moments on TV work for businesses of every size.

About MNTN

MNTN (NYSE: MNTN) is the Hardest Working Software in Television™, bringing unrivaled performance and simplicity to Connected TV advertising. Our self-serve technology makes running TV ads as easy as search and social and helps brands drive measurable conversions, revenue, site visits, and more. MNTN was named one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies and Next Big Things in Tech and was recently featured on the cover of INC’s Best in Business Issue. For more information, please visit https://mntn.com/.

About Magnite

We’re Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the world’s largest independent sell-side advertising company. Publishers use our technology to monetize their content across all screens and formats including CTV, online video, display, and audio. The world’s leading agencies and brands trust our platform to access brand-safe, high-quality ad inventory and execute billions of advertising transactions each month. Anchored in bustling New York City, sunny Los Angeles, mile high Denver, historic London, colorful Singapore, and down under in Sydney, Magnite has offices across North America, EMEA, LATAM, and APAC.

