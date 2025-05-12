OSN Brings on Magnite to Power “Advanced TV”, Addressable Advertising Across Set-Top-Box (STB) Linear and On Demand Inventory

Magnite’s SpringServe to manage ad delivery for major MENA-based broadcaster

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – May 12, 2025 – OSN, the MENA region’s entertainment company for premium content, announced that it has selected Magnite (Nasdaq: MGNI), the largest independent sell-side advertising company, to power its “Advanced TV”, addressable advertising across OSN’s STB linear broadcast and VOD inventory for the first time. The Magnite SpringServe video platform’s ad server will manage the delivery of this high-value advertising format to OSN set-top boxes across the region.

OSN’s platform attracts highly engaged, brand-conscious audiences and delivers brand experiences aligned with its premium content. Opening up access to OSNtv’s linear and VOD inventory enables advertisers to reach audiences with greater precision through the measurability of personalized campaigns. Magnite’s SpringServe is enabling OSN with the tools to more seamlessly manage and distribute targeted ads that were previously only available in digital environments. This unlocks access to OSN’s highly sought-after direct-to-home households who are historically harder to reach on free-to-air TV or free streaming platforms.

“As the digital landscape evolves in MENA, buyers are increasingly focused on solutions to drive campaign efficiency,” said Hamid Davari, Director – Ad Sales at OSN. “With our differentiated STB a mainstay in our overall strategy, it was important to us to find a partner who could help us meet the unique needs of buyers in this market and unlock the value of this inventory. Magnite stood out not only because of the caliber of their technology but also for their collaborative and solutions-oriented approach to meeting our business needs. We look forward to working with them to deliver more impactful and data-driven advertising experiences.”

“We’re pleased to be working with OSN, a premier broadcaster in MENA, to help them unlock the full value of their inventory and bring previously untapped supply to advertisers,” said Leon Siotis, SVP, Business Development, International at Magnite. “With programmatic expected to grow quickly in MENA over the next several years, we’re committed to driving innovation and efficiency to bring value to publishers and buyers in the market.”

About Magnite

We’re Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the world’s largest independent sell-side advertising company. Publishers use our technology to monetize their content across all screens and formats including CTV, online video, display, and audio. The world’s leading agencies and brands trust our platform to access brand-safe, high-quality ad inventory and execute billions of advertising transactions each month. Anchored in bustling New York City, sunny Los Angeles, mile high Denver, historic London, colorful Singapore, and down under in Sydney, Magnite has offices across North America, EMEA, LATAM, and APAC.

About OSN Group

OSN Group, is a leading network for premium entertainment in the MENA region, operating in 22 countries featuring exclusive, in-demand global and local hit TV series and films. OSN Group delivers content across multiple divisions: OSN+, OSNtv, Anghami and B2B offerings across the region.

Home to the most compelling content from global studios, including Warner Bros. Discovery, and NBCUniversal, OSN spearheads premium content including Western, Arabic, Turkish, and more across its divisions, distinctively known for exclusively broadcasting the latest HBO content on the same day as the US, including popular series, blockbuster movies, and the best in kids and lifestyle programming.