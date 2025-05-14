Redfin and Magnite Join Forces to Give Advertisers Priority Access to Audience Targeting Across the Homebuying Journey

NEW YORK – May 14, 2025 – Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN), the technology-powered real estate brokerage, has selected Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the largest independent sell-side advertising company, as its preferred SSP to power data-driven deals. Leveraging Magnite’s programmatic technology, Redfin can connect advertisers with exclusive real estate audiences at key moments in their home-buying journey.

Redfin Media uniquely connects brands with 46 million upwardly mobile customers at each stage of their buying journey. With a vast network including Redfin, Rent.com, ApartmentGuide.com and WalkScore.com, the partnership delivers national scale and hyper-local targeting in a brand safe environment. Using sophisticated intent signals, Redfin uniquely knows when people move, where they are going, and what type of home they are looking for, enabling marketers to reach high-value, hard-to-reach customers.

“As we build Redfin’s Commerce Media Network, we’re partnering with leading brands and platforms to connect high-intent homebuyers and movers with the right products and services at pivotal moments in their journey—creating meaningful value for both advertisers and consumers,” said Conny Mirza, General Manager of Digital Ads and Partnerships at Redfin.

“Our collaboration with Magnite gives us the tools to package and activate that opportunity through scalable, transparent programmatic solutions,” said Amit Grover, Head of Programmatic Partnerships at Redfin.

“Redfin is a trusted source for millions of homebuyers and renters and their insights provide advertisers with a unique opportunity to reach consumers at key decision-making moments,” said Ashley Wheeler, SVP, DV+ Platform at Magnite. “We’re excited to work closely with the Redfin team to enrich their omnichannel inventory and create more impactful advertising experiences.”

##

About Magnite

We’re Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the world’s largest independent sell-side advertising company. Publishers use our technology to monetize their content across all screens and formats including CTV, online video, display, and audio. The world’s leading agencies and brands trust our platform to access brand-safe, high-quality ad inventory and execute billions of advertising transactions each month. Anchored in bustling New York City, sunny Los Angeles, mile high Denver, historic London, colorful Singapore, and down under in Sydney, Magnite has offices across North America, EMEA, LATAM, and APAC.

About Redfin

Redfin (www.redfin.com) is a technology-powered real estate company. We help people find a place to live with brokerage, rentals, lending, and title insurance services. We run the country’s #1 real estate brokerage site. Our customers can save thousands in fees while working with a top agent. Our home-buying customers see homes first with on-demand tours, and our lending and title services help them close quickly. Our rentals business empowers millions nationwide to find apartments and houses for rent. Since launching in 2006, we’ve saved customers more than $1.8 billion in commissions. We serve approximately 100 markets across the U.S. and Canada and employ over 4,000 people.

