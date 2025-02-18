Streaming TV Ads in the UK Drive Higher Trust, Recall, and Purchase Intent According to Magnite

The study explores the impact of advertising within premium streaming content

London, UK – 18th February 2025: Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the world’s largest independent sell-side advertising company, today unveiled the results of its latest study, “Why Streaming TV Is a Must-Buy”, which highlights how UK audiences engage with streaming TV and the effectiveness of ads within premium content environments. The findings underscore the growing importance of streaming TV as a trusted and impactful advertising channel.

Key insights from the study include:

Streaming TV’s premium environment fosters credibility and trust. Ads shown in premium streaming environments are perceived as more trustworthy, with 68% of UK viewers displaying confidence in the ads on streaming TV, compared to 45% for video-sharing platforms. In addition, 40% of the study’s participants agree that seeing ads on streaming TV gives them more credibility.

Ads shown in premium streaming environments are perceived as more trustworthy, with 68% of UK viewers displaying confidence in the ads on streaming TV, compared to 45% for video-sharing platforms. In addition, 40% of the study’s participants agree that seeing ads on streaming TV gives them more credibility. The premium nature of streaming TV strengthens recall and delivers positive brand outcomes. Ads on streaming TV deliver 8% higher brand recognition than those on video-sharing platforms (VSPs).

Ads on streaming TV deliver 8% higher brand recognition than those on video-sharing platforms (VSPs). Ads on streaming TV are more memorable and influence purchase behaviours. Viewers exposed to ads in premium streaming environments are 6% more likely to make a purchase, 9% more likely to discover new brands, and 5% more likely to take action compared to those on video-sharing platforms.

“With more than 50 million people in the UK watching streaming TV, advertisers have an unprecedented opportunity to connect with engaged audiences in premium environments,” said Julie Selman, SVP Head of EMEA at Magnite. “This research reinforces the importance of premium streaming TV as a key investment and essential component of any media plan for brands looking to build trust, enhance recall, and drive conversions.”

The study also highlights the growing adoption of Smart TVs, which now account for 22 million UK households, with 91% of ad-supported streaming viewers choosing to watch on a Smart TV. This trend further cements streaming TV as a high-quality, large-screen experience that enhances ad effectiveness.

To explore additional insights, please click here.

ENDS

Press contact

Nkechi Agu, Senior Account Manager, Bluestripe Group

magnite@bluestripegroup.co.uk / +44 (0)7880 921 905

Methodology

Magnite partnered with MediaScience, a global leader in media research and measurement. The study consisted of audience testing in a simulated viewing experience, where participants added Streaming TV and Video-Sharing Platform (VSP) apps to their personal devices. Each participant watched content (TV shows and videos) and was exposed to ads appearing in naturally occurring ad breaks or as pre-roll. The panel was immediately surveyed after the viewing session to capture attitudinal responses. This two-factor research design provides a multidimensional view of Streaming TV and VSP viewers and points to differences between post-exposure behaviors and their effects on advertiser outcomes.

About Magnite

We’re Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the world’s largest independent sell-side advertising company. Publishers use our technology to monetize their content across all screens and formats including CTV, online video, display, and audio. The world’s leading agencies and brands trust our platform to access brand-safe, high-quality ad inventory and execute billions of advertising transactions each month. Anchored in bustling New York City, sunny Los Angeles, mile high Denver, historic London, colorful Singapore, and down under in Sydney, Magnite has offices across North America, EMEA, LATAM, and APAC.