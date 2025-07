Our latest joint research, Audio Creative Synergy, explores how different creative strategies—ranging from multiple ad formats to sequencing and message types—impact campaign effectiveness across podcasts and music.

“With audio ad spend projected to reach $16 billion by 2026, the opportunity for marketers in this space is only accelerating. At Magnite, we’re focused on helping advertisers unlock the full potential of programmatic audio by delivering scale, efficiency, and smarter audience engagement—ensuring every impression counts.”

ASHLEY WHEELER

SVP, DV+ Platform at Magnite