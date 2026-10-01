Beyond ROAS: Why Incremental Lifetime Value Is CTV’s Next Frontier

Return on ad spend (ROAS) has long been the marketing industry’s north star. But today’s economic realities are forcing marketers to navigate by more than a single metric.

CMOs now have to prove their campaigns generated incremental sales, not just sales. That expectation is changing how brands evaluate media performance.

As a result, incremental lifetime value (iLTV) is now a key metric. It helps marketers identify the customers who advertising influenced, measure their long-term value, and invest in the channels that drive sustainable growth.

Why ROAS Alone Isn’t Enough

ROAS measures efficiency but it doesn’t measure influence. It can’t tell whether advertising created demand or simply captured a customer who was already planning to buy.

Existing customers often improve ROAS without representing new business. As budgets tighten, marketers need to show they’re acquiring customers and generating incremental revenue. CFOs increasingly expect marketing teams to demonstrate media is capturing existing demand and creating measurable business outcomes that justify continued investment.

Success is now about proving incrementality. That shift is already underway with 71% of advertisers now ranking incrementality as their most important retail media KPI.

The Value of Reaching New Audiences

This same shift is happening in how brands think about audiences.

Traditional reach measures the total number of people exposed to a campaign. Incremental reach measures the new audiences a campaign delivers beyond those already reached elsewhere. Using cross-channel measurement and identity solutions, marketers can compare exposure across media and identify the unique viewers CTV contributes that other channels did not.

The distinction matters.

As media consumption fragments across streaming, retail media, social platforms, and digital channels, simply increasing impressions doesn’t necessarily increase impact. Reaching the same consumer repeatedly across multiple channels may inflate delivery metrics without meaningfully expanding a campaign’s influence.

Understanding where campaigns generate incremental reach helps marketers invest more efficiently and provides a stronger starting point for measuring which media investments actually drive new customers and long-term value.

CTV Is Becoming a Full-Funnel Performance Channel

CTV is increasingly delivering measurable business outcomes alongside brand awareness.

As commerce media and measurement capabilities continue to evolve, brands can now connect CTV exposure to real business outcomes. New measurement capabilities connect streaming campaigns to product consideration, purchases, and repeat buying.

CTV now plays a measurable role throughout the customer journey, helping marketers understand not just who they reached, but what those consumers did next. For brands under pressure to prove impact, that means CTV can increasingly demonstrate its role in building awareness and driving incremental growth.

Closed-Loop Measurement Changes the Conversation

One of the biggest drivers of this shift is the growing connection between CTV, commerce media, and closed-loop measurement.

By matching CTV ad exposure with verified retailer purchase data in a privacy-safe way, marketers can see whether households that viewed an ad later made a purchase. That gives them a much clearer picture of which campaigns influenced sales, attracted new customers, and drove repeat purchases over time.

That makes it easier to invest in the channels that create lasting growth instead of simply optimizing for the next sale.

Together, these capabilities are helping marketers move beyond optimizing campaigns for efficiency alone and toward understanding which investments create lasting business value.

The Future Is Outcome-Based Buying

As marketers gain better visibility into what advertising actually drives, the way media is bought is starting to evolve.

Advertisers increasingly optimize for incremental sales, customer acquisition, repeat purchases, and lifetime value alongside traditional campaign metrics. Advertisers want confidence that their media investments are creating real business results as well as strong campaign metrics. That demand is also changing how marketers evaluate performance. According to EMARKETER, 60% of senior decision-makers trust independent incrementality testing more than any other measurement approach, which is well ahead of media mix modeling (40%) and in-platform reporting (37%).

That’s driving growing interest in outcome-based buying models, where success is tied more closely to measurable business performance than media delivery alone. While the industry is still in the early stages, the goal is becoming more consistent across advertisers, retailers, publishers, and technology partners: connect media investment to tangible business growth.

A New Definition of Performance

ROAS remains an important way to measure efficiency, but it doesn’t tell marketers whether they’re reaching new customers, generating incremental sales, or creating lasting value for the business.

As CTV, commerce media, and closed-loop measurement become more connected, brands have a better way to answer those questions. For marketers facing greater scrutiny over every dollar they spend, that’s becoming the standard. In an environment where every marketing dollar is under scrutiny, proving incremental growth is becoming the new definition of performance.