Driving the Next Wave of CTV Growth via Small Businesses

The world of Connected Television (CTV) has long been defined by its scale and influence, and today it’s opening new doors for advertisers of every size. For small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), this moment represents an incredible opportunity to reach audiences in ways that were once reserved for the largest brands.

That’s why we today announced our acquisition of streamr.ai, a company whose AI-driven tools help accelerate this transition for SMBs by automating tasks like generating video creative and setting up campaigns. The goal is to make it easier for advertisers of all sizes to participate in streaming, not just because it drives great outcomes, but also because it’s a large, untapped revenue opportunity for publishers.

Empowering Our Partners

Magnite will offer streamr.ai’s tools to our ecosystem partners, including agencies, retail media networks, publishers operating buyer marketplaces, and DSPs. They know SMBs better than anyone, and supporting them in this effort is the most scalable approach.



What This Means for Our Publishers

This acquisition is designed to deliver value to our publishers in multiple ways:

Introducing a New Class of Advertisers: By simplifying the process, the goal is to help our ecosystem partners activate millions of regional and local advertisers that previously couldn’t afford or manage TV ads.

Increasing Demand for Their Inventory: Over time, this influx of new advertisers should lead to a significant increase in demand. Our publishers can expect a healthier bidding ecosystem as more SMBs enter the market, resulting in more bids and higher revenue.

Efficiency and Scalability: streamr.ai’s AI-powered toolkit automates many of the manual processes that once made servicing SMBs cost-prohibitive. Offering it to our ecosystem partners will help them manage a higher volume of small business clients more efficiently.

Our Commitment to a More Accessible CTV Ecosystem

This move is a direct reflection of our mission to build a more democratic and accessible advertising ecosystem. We believe the future of CTV is one where every business, regardless of size, can tell its story in the most impactful way available. It’s no longer a question of if SMBs will advertise at scale on CTV, but when and how.

Finally, we are thrilled to welcome the talented streamr.ai team to Magnite and look forward to working with our partners to turn this enormous opportunity into a reality.