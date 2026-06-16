Magnite Joins the Databricks CustomerLake Ecosystem to Streamline Audience Activation

At Magnite, we’re focused on making audience activation and data collaboration more seamless across the advertising ecosystem. As part of that commitment, we’re excited to announce Magnite’s participation as a Databricks CustomerLake initiative initial launch partner.

As organizations look to simplify increasingly complex data, identity, and activation workflows, CustomerLake is a new Agentic CDP embedded natively in Databricks, helping marketing and advertising teams unify trusted customer data, build audiences, and activate across channels with greater speed, governance, and interoperability.

Through CustomerLake, clients can leverage existing Databricks Universal Commitments to access participating partner offerings, reducing procurement friction and accelerating time to value.

For Magnite clients and partners, this creates a more streamlined path to activate audience and identity solutions across Magnite’s omnichannel supply platform.

Accelerating Audience Activation Through a Connected Framework

Advertisers and publishers are continuing to prioritize first-party data strategies, making interoperability and operational efficiency increasingly important. Organizations are looking for ways to move faster while reducing the operational complexity associated with onboarding partners, moving data between platforms, managing multiple workflows, and operationalizing audience activation. Increasingly, success depends not on adding more technology, but on simplifying how data and activation work together.

Together, Databricks’ CustomerLake and Magnite help clients reduce unnecessary workflow friction by creating a more direct path from customer data and audience insights to activation across premium omnichannel inventory. This allows clients to more efficiently leverage audience intelligence while maintaining flexibility across their existing technology.

Simplifying Data Collaboration and Activation

This partnership allows mutual clients to more efficiently engage with our audience and data capabilities within environments they already use today.

Key benefits include:

Reduced operational and procurement friction for joint clients

Faster access to audience and activation solutions

Improved interoperability across data, identity, and activation workflows

Simplified engagement through existing Databricks commercial relationships

Supporting the Future of Privacy-Conscious Activation

Magnite’s audience and identity capabilities are designed to help publishers and advertisers activate data more efficiently across premium omnichannel inventory while supporting evolving privacy and addressability standards.

Participation in Databricks’ CustomerLake launch further supports Magnite’s broader strategy around interoperability, clean room-enabled collaboration, and flexible data onboarding pathways across cloud and identity environments.

By helping clients connect data with activation opportunities across Magnite’s supply platform, we aim to make it easier for advertisers and publishers to unlock value from their data while maintaining control, transparency, and flexibility.

We’re excited to continue working alongside Databricks and our mutual clients to help streamline audience activation and unlock more efficient data-driven advertising workflows.

To learn more about Magnite’s audience and identity solutions, please reach out to your Magnite account manager.