Project MINT Publisher Playbook: Strategies to Scale Diverse Media in the Programmatic Supply Chain

As advertisers seek authentic connections and equitable representation, minority-owned and independent publishers stand at the forefront of a more inclusive digital ecosystem. Yet some struggle to access the infrastructure, technical support, and scaled demand channels available to industry giants.

The Project MINT Publisher Playbook provides a roadmap for leveling the playing field, enabling diverse publishers to grow, monetize, and thrive within the programmatic supply chain. Inside, you’ll find strategies, case studies, and actionable guidance to elevate your voice and amplify your impact across the open internet.