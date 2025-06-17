Reaching On-the-Go Audiences: How T-Mobile and Magnite Are Expanding Mobile-First Access

As mobile usage continues to dominate media consumption, advertisers are seeking smarter, scalable ways to connect with mobile-native consumers across digital touchpoints. That’s why T-Mobile Advertising Solutions has partnered with Magnite to bring advertisers streamlined access to T-Mobile’s robust mobile footprint, including high-impact channels like MetroZone.

We spoke with T-Mobile Advertising Solutions to share how our collaboration enhances inventory access, discuss the growing impact of MetroZone, and find out what’s ahead for data, privacy, and commerce-ready media strategies.

T-Mobile Advertising Solutions recently announced a partnership with Magnite to enhance advertising across T-Mobile’s omnichannel footprint. What does this mean for advertisers looking to reach a diverse, mobile-first audience more effectively?

At T-Mobile Advertising Solutions, we’re building mobile-first solutions that connect how people live with how advertisers engage. Our 130M customers trust the T-Mobile brand, and respecting that trust is part of our DNA.

Our partnership with Magnite expands access to our mobile inventory, giving advertisers a new way to reach our diverse, on-the-go audience through trusted programmatic channels, without compromising on privacy or relevance.

We’re excited to work with partners who share our values and are committed to putting consumers first while helping brands drive stronger, more meaningful outcomes.

MetroZone, one of T-Mobile’s apps, is a key inventory channel that advertisers can access through Magnite. What about MetroZone is most compelling, and what opportunities should advertisers look forward to within this space for 2025?

MetroZone is a high-impact mobile media channel uniquely positioned to help advertisers reach multicultural, value-driven audiences at scale. With over five billion monthly impressions delivered directly on the device, MetroZone offers exclusive access to a mobile-first consumer base that’s often underserved across traditional programmatic channels.



As a T-Mobile-owned app, MetroZone provides a brand-safe environment, ensuring real visibility and real outcomes. Through our expanded partnership with Magnite, advertisers can now activate curated data packages designed to reach specific behavioral and contextual segments with precision and efficiency.



Looking ahead in 2025, we’re focused on deepening our verticalized offerings, enhancing targeting through first– and third-party data integrations, and scaling performance-driven private marketplace (PMP) solutions on our owned and operated properties.

Identity and data privacy are top of mind for advertisers. How is T-Mobile Advertising Solutions using its first-party data to drive better outcomes while maintaining consumer trust?

T-Mobile’s first-party data gives us a powerful yet privacy-centric foundation for building advertising solutions that drive real results. By leveraging pattern-based technologies, we translate behavioral signals into anonymized audience personas, helping advertisers connect with high-value groups without compromising consumer privacy.

At T-Mobile Advertising Solutions, protecting customer trust is non-negotiable. That’s why our data is used responsibly, with consent, and in compliance with strict regulatory standards. The result: advertisers can reach relevant audiences, improve attribution, and achieve measurable outcomes — all while keeping privacy at the core.

We continue to see a pendulum shift in the integration of audience data on the supply side due to better match rates, higher fidelity in brand safety, and better fee transparency. Could you share any upcoming initiatives we can look forward to in your partnership with Magnite in the commerce space over the next few months?

As one of the largest advertisers in the U.S., we know what marketers need — and we’re building solutions with that mindset at the core. Our partnership with Magnite reflects that approach, bringing more of our premium, commerce-relevant inventory to programmatic buyers.

In the coming months, we’ll be rolling out new initiatives designed to help brands activate retail and commerce audiences more effectively. We’re excited to keep expanding what’s possible for advertisers through this partnership.