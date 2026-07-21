Business Insider Launches Standalone FAST Channel, Partners with Magnite’s SpringServe for Next Phase of Streaming Growth

Marks Business Insider’s evolution beyond YouTube, leveraging Magnite’s SpringServe to scale CTV monetization and deepen advertiser partnerships

NEW YORK – July 21, 2026 – Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI), the largest independent sell-side advertising company, today announced that Business Insider has selected its SpringServe video platform to power ad serving and programmatic monetization of the publisher’s standalone CTV channel.



With a combined 38 million subscribers across its YouTube channels, Business Insider is a leading U.S. news publisher on the platform. This launch builds on that leadership, extending Business Insider’s premium video offering across third-party platforms while deepening relationships with audiences and advertisers in the CTV ecosystem. Renowned for its engaging journalism and Emmy Award-winning documentaries, Business Insider is bringing its distinctive storytelling to a curated, always-on streaming experience available across leading connected TV platforms.



Magnite’s SpringServe will serve as the core ad server and programmatic platform for Business Insider’s CTV offering, enabling seamless management of direct and programmatic demand. Magnite will also connect Business Insider with advertiser demand through its relationships with leading agencies and buyers, helping Business Insider unlock incremental revenue opportunities.



“Business Insider has built a powerful video and documentary brand that resonates with audiences globally,” said Ryan Dadd, GM of Video at Business Insider. “As our streaming business matures, launching a FAST channel is a natural next step that gives us more control over how our content is experienced and how we partner with advertisers. Magnite provides the flexibility and operational efficiency we need to build our independent advertising infrastructure.”



“By building its own CTV channel, Business Insider is taking greater ownership of its content distribution, viewer experience, and monetization strategy, while maintaining the scale and accessibility that fueled its success on platforms like YouTube,” said Chris Signore, Senior Vice President, Business Development at Magnite. “Magnite is providing the infrastructure to support that transition by combining robust ad serving, transparent programmatic access, and connections to high-quality demand. We’re excited to support Business Insider as it expands its presence in CTV.”

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About Magnite

We’re Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the world’s largest independent sell-side advertising company. Publishers use our technology to monetize their content across all screens and formats including CTV, online video, display, and audio. The world’s leading agencies and brands trust our platform to access brand-safe, high-quality ad inventory and execute billions of advertising transactions each month. Anchored in bustling New York City, sunny Los Angeles, mile high Denver, historic London, colorful Singapore, and down under in Sydney, Magnite has offices across North America, EMEA, LATAM, and APAC.

Media Contact:

Charlstie Veith

[email protected]

Investor Contact:

Nick Kormeluk

[email protected]

About Business Insider:

Business Insider is a leading global news brand renowned for its coverage of business, technology, and innovation, helping millions of people get more out of their careers and lives through award-winning journalism. With 38 million subscribers across its YouTube channels, Business Insider has built one of the largest and most engaged digital video audiences in the news industry. Business Insider videos have also won Emmys, Murrows, Webbys, Loebs, and more. Business Insider has bureaus worldwide and is a subsidiary of Axel Springer SE.

Media Contact:

Ari Isaacman D’Angelo

[email protected]