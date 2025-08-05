Magnite and REMAX Team Up to Power Commerce Media Expansion Across Onsite and Offsite Channels

Magnite will work with the real estate leader to extend its high-value audiences offsite and unlock new routes for brands to connect with high-intent home buyers

NEW YORK – August 5, 2025 – Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the largest independent sell-side advertising company, today announced that REMAX, LLC, one of the world’s leading franchisors of real estate brokerage services, has selected Magnite as its partner to accelerate the growth of its commerce media business. REMAX will work with Magnite to monetize its onsite digital inventory and activate its first-party home buyer data offsite via curated audience packages, creating new opportunities for brands to reach high-intent home buyers.

REMAX is the first real estate franchisor brand to launch a commerce media network, revolutionizing the way real estate and advertising converge and positioning itself to tap into the growing trend of retail media. Leveraging Magnite’s curation tools, REMAX will enrich media supply with its proprietary first-party homebuyer data, and package premium audience segments based on critical attributes such as income level, age, and homebuying stage. This approach enables advertisers and agencies to activate REMAX data against Magnite’s premium inventory, with the advantage of precise targeting and streamlined programmatic workflows.

“We know brands are looking for precision and efficiency, and enabling our data through the supply side helps deliver both,” said Abby Lee, EVP of Marketing, Communications and Events at REMAX, LLC. “We’re excited to work with Magnite to bring our commerce media strategy to life through the REMAX Media Network, and offer advertisers smarter, more powerful ways to reach the people making major life purchases with the right message at the right time.”

Unlike general mover data, the REMAX audience segments reflect real-time home buyer intent signals that matter most to categories like mortgage lending, insurance, home goods, financial services, and more. With Magnite technology, REMAX can now scale these audiences offsite and make them available to buyers in their platform of choice, with the added opportunity for higher match rates, improved cost efficiency, and stronger brand safety controls that come with enabling data on the supply side.

“REMAX agents have long been trusted guides for home buyers and sellers, and now we’re tapping into that power to help brands connect with consumers during one of life’s most important decision-making windows,” said Stephanie Reustle, Head of Commerce Media at Magnite. “This relationship is designed to maximize the value of the REMAX brand’s rich home buyer data while giving advertisers the ability to reach these audiences wherever they are.”

Launched in December 2024, the REMAX Media Network spans digital and offline activations across the U.S. and Canada, leveraging the brand’s expansive digital ecosystem to provide advertisers with a unique platform to connect with consumers. Aligning with the broader industry trend of data moving to the supply side, working with Magnite helps extend reach and enhance the value and performance of curated commerce media campaigns.

##

About Magnite

We’re Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the largest independent sell-side advertising company. Publishers use our technology to monetize their content across all screens and formats—including CTV, online video, display, and audio. The world’s leading agencies and brands trust our platform to access brand-safe, high-quality ad inventory and execute billions of advertising transactions each month. Anchored in transparency, our platforms are built on modern, cloud infrastructure and drive performance and efficiency for buyers and sellers alike.

Media Contact:

Purpose Worldwide

Alexis Gold

magnite@purposenorthamerica.com