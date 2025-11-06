Fanatics Teams Up with Magnite to Bring Sports-Fueled Audiences to Advertisers

Sports encompass moments of passion, community, and identity. For advertisers, they represent one of the most powerful opportunities to connect with fans when attention and engagement are at their highest, fueling a global sponsorship and advertising market valued at $115B today, with growth expected to reach $160B by 2030.

Fanatics, a global digital sports platform, has chosen Magnite as its curation partner and buying platform to accelerate the growth of its commerce media business. Together, we are making it easier for brands to connect with sports fans in meaningful ways.

Extending Fan Connections Onsite and Offsite

Fanatics reaches more than 100 million fans by offering products and services across commerce, collectibles, betting and gaming, live events, and more. By integrating Snowflake’s cloud data platform — including its Data Clean Room — with Magnite tools like Access, the Magnite Identity Graph, and ClearLine (which unifies curation and activation), Fanatics can responsibly leverage its first-party, high-intent sports audiences to better connect Magnite’s premium inventory with fans.

Snowflake is the ideal platform to enable this solution, leveraging its unique capability to support all data types with easy, trusted, and connected tooling. Sports fan data comes in many formats, whether that’s structured merchandise/betting/ticket transaction data, semi-structured social data, or unstructured fan survey response data.

In addition to Fanatics, dozens of the world’s other top sports leagues, teams, betting operators, and ticketing platforms trust Snowflake to unify and create a single source of truth for their fan data. With Snowflake, they’re able to leverage this data to create the most engaging fan and marketing partner experiences possible without ever having to move or copy data, which is especially important when it comes to data privacy considerations. This includes when they collaborate with Snowflake Marketplace partners like Magnite on activation.

Advertisers can reach fans both on Fanatics’ owned properties and across premium publisher inventory, aligning their campaigns with the moments that matter most to sports audiences.

Reaching High-Intent Audiences With Precision

Fanatics customers are among the most dedicated and engaged fans in the sports world. They’re constantly seeking new ways to connect with the teams, players, and moments they love. Their interactions across Fanatics’ e-commerce platforms — from browsing team merchandise to making real-time purchases and engaging with personalized content — generate valuable behavioral insights. This allows for the creation of audience segments, spanning team affinity to real-time shopping activity, that empowers advertisers to authentically engage fans when passions are highest.

Magnite Access and the Magnite Identity Graph enable Fanatics to bring these high-value audiences out of Snowflake and across Magnite’s premium supply set at scale. In addition to increased scalability and performance, advertisers can also expect transparency, efficiency, and control across their media investments.

Commerce Media Expands Into Sports

Commerce media has largely been associated with retail and grocery, but the Fanatics and Magnite partnership shows how it can power passion-based verticals such as sports. For advertisers, this evolution means new ways to access scalable, high-performing audiences rooted in fandom and intent.

Unlocking Growth for the Buy-Side

According to Jounce Media, Magnite’s platform reaches 99% of CTV supply and 96% of overall omnichannel supply. When combined with Fanatics’ unparalleled access to sports fans, advertisers gain a unique path to engage consumers across channels and formats with a level of accountability and precision that has not been possible before.

For brands, this is about more than reaching bigger audiences. It is about tapping into moments of peak passion and turning that engagement into measurable outcomes. Fanatics and Magnite are proud to be setting a new standard for sports-driven commerce media that empowers advertisers to unlock new demand, maximize ROI, and build stronger connections with fans in real-time.