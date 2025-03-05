Magnite’s CTV Supply Leadership Is Unmatched With 99% Market Coverage, Shows Latest Jounce Report

Independent study highlights why top agencies and advertisers choose Magnite to access differentiated inventory and drive performance



NEW YORK – March 5, 2025 – Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the largest independent sell-side advertising company, leads the market with 99% of CTV supply coverage and 96% of overall omnichannel supply coverage, according to the latest Jounce Supply Benchmarking Report. Magnite’s comprehensive coverage in the CTV ecosystem maintains a more than 24% lead over the next company in the study.

Magnite is the only sell-side advertising company that has direct relationships with leading media owners including Disney and Netflix, in addition to long-standing partnerships with publishers including Roku, Warner Bros. Discovery, and others. Magnite has preferred integrations with over 90% of its CTV supply partners, making it the most comprehensive place to access differentiated supply, unique first-party data, and content signals.

“Magnite helps us make our advertising business more dynamic, more efficient, and more scalable — they’re a valuable partner,” said Miles Fisher, Senior Director, Strategic Advertising Partnerships at Roku. “Their advanced capabilities and programmatic expertise maximize the value of Roku’s premium inventory, while delivering better outcomes for buyers.”

“Magnite’s unparalleled CTV footprint opens many doors beyond simply having greater access to inventory,” said Dan Fox, Global Chief Investment Officer at IPG Mediabrands. “As a result of Magnite’s direct relationships with media owners, we gain unique supply-side insights that can optimize targeting and improve performance. The transparency and control Magnite offers ensures we can execute high-quality campaigns with confidence, delivering better outcomes for our clients in an increasingly fragmented media landscape.”

To better support media owners and buyers, Magnite offers:

The built-for-streaming TV ad server SpringServe , that helps media owners meet the challenge of managing high-quality ad experiences across the video landscape.

, that helps media owners meet the challenge of managing high-quality ad experiences across the video landscape. Leading audience and identity tools within Magnite Access , a suite of omnichannel audience products that make it easier for display, online video, and streaming media owners–and their advertising partners–to maximize the value of their data assets.

, a suite of omnichannel audience products that make it easier for display, online video, and streaming media owners–and their advertising partners–to maximize the value of their data assets. Flexible and efficient routes to video inventory via ClearLine , a self-service solution that provides agencies direct access to premium video inventory on Magnite’s platforms.

, a self-service solution that provides agencies direct access to premium video inventory on Magnite’s platforms. Award-winning and innovative technology, like Live Stream Acceleration and AI-driven wrapper automation, that solve complex challenges to yield significant benefits for both publishers and advertisers.

“The results of the Jounce study represent the culmination of the years we’ve spent building deep, strategic relationships with media owners and developing the most advanced tools to drive their success,” said Sean Buckley, President, Revenue at Magnite. “We equip sellers with the technology they need to earn the full value of their inventory while providing turn-key ways for buyers to tap into quality supply. Our role helps both sides of the ecosystem thrive.”

About Magnite

We’re Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the world’s largest independent sell-side advertising company. Publishers use our technology to monetize their content across all screens and formats including CTV, online video, display, and audio. The world’s leading agencies and brands trust our platform to access brand-safe, high-quality ad inventory and execute billions of advertising transactions each month. Anchored in bustling New York City, sunny Los Angeles, mile high Denver, historic London, colorful Singapore, and down under in Sydney, Magnite has offices across North America, EMEA, LATAM, and APAC.

Media Contact:

Charlstie Veith

cveith@magnite.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Nick Kormeluk

nkormeluk@magnite.com