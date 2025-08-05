How Publishers Can Build Resilient Revenue Engines Through Demand Diversity

As consumers continue to spread their attention across multiple devices, screens, and platforms, publishers are becoming increasingly adept at providing opportunities to a diverse set of buyers. By building such demand diversity into their monetization strategies, publishers create more resilient and agile growth engines.

Why Demand Diversity Is Key to Resilient Growth

For publishers, cultivating a diverse mix of advertising demand—from multiple buyer types, verticals, regions, and formats—is more than a strategic advantage; it’s a safeguard for sustainable growth. In an unpredictable economic climate, not all industries respond to challenges in the same way. Some may pull back on ad spend, while others ramp up. A diversified demand base cushions publishers from these fluctuations, ensuring more stable revenue and consistent performance.

Take 2025 as an example: While traditional media is feeling the pinch of economic uncertainty, digital channels are seeing pockets of strong growth. According to Magna, search and retail media are projected to grow by 8%, outperforming the overall ad market forecast of 4.9%. This divergence highlights how a broad demand portfolio helps publishers tap into growth areas even when others are contracting.

Beyond stability, demand diversity directly enhances monetization efficiency. More buyers competing for inventory increases bid density, boosts CPMs, and drives better yield optimization. Technologies like header bidding exemplify this shift, enabling publishers to seamlessly access multiple demand sources.

How Publishers Can Unlock Demand Diversity

With new channels and formats, advertisers’ budgets are increasingly being leveraged across the growing omnichannel landscape. Streaming is opening doors to new budgets, with web publishers also benefiting from increased demand for video inventory. Retail media is another fast-growing category, predicted to grow 88.5% between 2024 and 2028 in the US, with brands of all sizes and categories seeking performance and brand-building opportunities. Publishers offering programmatic access across formats are best positioned to capture the growing demand.

Simplify Access

Efficiency is top of mind for buyers, who are prioritizing transparency and streamlined access to inventory through supply path optimization (SPO). Publishers that support multiple, streamlined paths to inventory, and a variety of deal types are more likely to be included in preferred buying paths—and win a greater share of spend.

Explore New Formats

Explore new formats that unlock spend from new buyers executing omnichannel strategies, helping them meet their objectives. For instance, multiformat capabilities (such as Premier Placements) make display ad units available to outstream video and native ad demand in a single ad request, leading to increased bid request CPMs and streamlined supply onboarding for multiple formats. Retail media is another example of growth, particularly off-site, where retail media networks and buyers are looking for inventory outside the retailers. A publisher could structure inventory with commerce signals (e.g., product-level context, purchase intent) to align with retail media buying strategies.

Strategically Curate Inventory for Maximum Value

Highlighting high-quality placements—by audience, context, or format—helps buyers identify value and performance potential. Curated deals continue to appeal to buyers seeking scale and control, particularly when targeting high-viewability inventory or premium audiences. Magnite’s strong agency and holding company relationships, combined with direct connections to major demand sources and buyers, facilitate effective deal execution across all formats.

Get Smart with Audience and Identity

Different buyers rely on different identity signals, including universal IDs, first-party data signals, and contextual data. By supporting multiple audience solutions, publishers can maximize addressability across their inventory to better attract and retain demand. Magnite Access, for instance, supports a range of solutions to enable publishers to enrich their inventory and deliver high-value audiences effectively, no matter the buyer’s preferred identity signal to maximize CPMs. Activating such audiences through Magnite gives publishers access to unique demand sourced by our Demand Facilitation team, which works with buyers to align their campaigns with publisher-specific audience segments.

Maintain Control and Transparency

Ensure you maintain control and transparency over demand to see what works and what doesn’t. Continuous A/B testing of pricing, placements, and demand paths will refine strategies that drive performance.

Magnite cultivates a unique mix of demand through connections with DSPs and our Demand Facilitation team’s relationships with agencies and brands. This is further bolstered by unique connections to curators, who can bring their own demand or act as a conduit to other demand sources, as well as relationships with buyers to connect them more directly to supply. This means that as we continue to innovate in publisher monetization, we have the buyers to fuel demand.