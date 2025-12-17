Magnite Unveils First AI-Generated Home Screen Ads Across LG Ad Solutions and TCL

The rapid rise of home screen advertising in streaming, combined with breakthroughs in generative AI technologies like Magnite’s streamr.ai, is opening new possibilities for advertisers of every size and category. For device manufacturers and streaming content owners alike, enabling these home screen ad experiences unlocks new high-value revenue streams while enhancing content discovery and delivering a more engaging, personalized entry point for viewers. As the TV interface becomes a richer, more dynamic surface for discovery, AI is removing traditional creative and operational barriers, making it easier than ever to build, scale, and personalize premium streaming ad experiences.

First Ever AI-Generated Home Screen Ad on LG Ad Solutions and TCL

In a first for both LG Ad Solutions and TCL, the Dave Thomas Foundation leveraged Magnite’s streamr.ai solution to generate home screen ad creatives. At the core of streamr.ai is its AI-driven creative generation, which simplifies the process of producing high-quality advertising assets fit for TV. This solves a key obstacle to running ads in premium video and streaming environments.

TCL Home screen Ad generated by streamr.ai

When paired with the streamlined access to premium inventory offered through Magnite’s ClearLine to partners such as LG Ad Solutions and TCL, this approach drives greater operational efficiency for advertisers and publishers alike, reducing friction across the entire workflow. These capabilities are not only transforming how commercial brands activate in streaming, but also lowering barriers for organizations with limited resources, such as nonprofits.

Empowering A Non-Profit Through High-Impact Streaming Moments

The Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption, a national, nonprofit public charity dedicated to finding forever families for children waiting in foster care across the United States and Canada, is leveraging streamr.ai to develop a range of creative ads for streaming. During the holiday season, when giving is top of mind, streaming helps nonprofits tell their stories with clarity and emotional resonance to engage viewers. By lowering creative barriers and simplifying activation, this approach enables mission-driven brands to extend their reach, drive awareness, and inspire action in a premium, brand-safe environment that has traditionally been more challenging for smaller organizations to access.

“As a media buyer for nonprofits, we are always looking for responsible ways to extend our clients’ reach,” said Andrea Thorn at Avalon Consulting, strategic consultant for The Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption. “Having access to tools like streamr.ai allows us to create thoughtful, streaming-ready messages more efficiently. That support helps us share our clients’ important missions – such as the urgent need for foster care adoption – with audiences we might not otherwise reach. Streaming provides a powerful opportunity to help people understand the need for foster care adoption, but accessing that space has traditionally been difficult for some of the organizations we work with. With tools like streamr.ai, we’re able to participate in these environments in a more accessible way. That means more people learning about the Foundation’s mission and more chances to inspire someone to take the next step toward adoption and explore other ways to get involved to help.”

Delivering Outcomes with the First Impression

The evolution of TV from linear to digital has created an attention dynamic where the first ad isn’t always the ad break; it can now be the home screen. That first impression moment is a critical space for discovery, brand impact, and an opportunity for TV manufacturers like LG and TCL to deliver outcomes for advertisers.

“Home screen advertising is becoming a defining element of modern TV interfaces,” said Jeremy Straight, Global VP, TCL Ads. “By supporting AI-enhanced creative through Magnite, TCL is able to differentiate our platform with experiences that feel more dynamic and it opens up premium advertising opportunities to millions of brands looking to engage with diverse audiences in the comfort of their living room.”

Recent LG Ad Solutions research highlighted that viewers spend an average of 10 minutes browsing the home screen before deciding what to watch. That heightened attention was found to deliver a willingness to learn more about the brand, while human-centered creative boosts brand consideration, and clear calls-to-action lift purchase intent.

The home screen is already recognized as one of the most valuable moments in streaming. By combining the capabilities offered by streamr.ai and accessing home screen inventory through programmatic endpoints, these premium placements are available to a wider spectrum of advertisers,” said Kelly McMahon, EVP of Global Operations, LG Ad Solutions. “Advertisers can seamlessly build, customize, and activate home screen placements as part of their broader CTV strategy, requiring no extra lift or separate workflow. This represents a turning point in how brands think about premium inventory and how easily they can show up where viewers begin their streaming journey.”

Insights from a recent Magnite-commissioned MRI-Simmons survey further highlight the powerful impact of home screen ads: One in three adults reported taking action after viewing a home screen ad. Among LG channel viewers specifically, 26% said they had searched for a product online after seeing a home screen ad for that product, which is 2.5x more likely than the average US adult. As CTV increasingly evolves into a performance channel, these behaviors signal a major opportunity for e-commerce and SMB advertisers looking to drive measurable ROAS. Home screen ads are helping transform the TV screen into a shoppable environment where intent and action happen in the same session, making CTV a high-value addition to performance-focused media mixes.

Where AI Meets Streaming Creative

Magnite is uniquely positioned to help scale home screen ads across CTV by leveraging streamr.ai’s GenAI technology to generate and resize ads across various formats and execute programmatic buys via ClearLine. As streamr.ai continues to evolve, we see opportunities to streamline creative production across a broader range of streaming experiences, including immersive layouts, companion-driven formats, and other dynamic home screen surfaces. This will support the diverse needs of advertisers and publishers in an expanding streaming landscape.