Frost Radar™ Recognizes Magnite’s Leadership in SSP Innovation and Growth

Standing out as a pioneer in the fast-evolving programmatic advertising landscape demands consistent innovation and strategic growth. Magnite’s recognition in the Frost Radar™: Supply-Side Platforms, 2024 report as the Innovation Leader and a high scorer on the Growth Index underscores the company’s record of pushing boundaries and delivering value for publishers and advertisers alike​.

Innovation Leadership: A Holistic Approach to SSP Excellence

Magnite achieved an impressive 4.75 out of 5 on the Innovation Index, the highest score among global SSPs. This ranking reflects our continuous investment in cutting-edge technologies to enhance our platforms’ capabilities.

In CTV, the combination of Magnite Streaming and the SpringServe ad server is a unique advantage in the market that provides a comprehensive, integrated suite of solutions for publishers that also support buyer goals. Magnite’s SpringServe ad server offers robust tools to optimize ad delivery for seamless and effective long-form television ad experiences and also includes formats such as home screen ads like “Tiles” and “Pause Ads.” The Magnite Streaming SSP empowers media owners to maximize the value of their assets through state-of-the-art programmatic capabilities across CTV and OTT environments – including live sports.

Meanwhile, our DV+ platform enables publishers to monetize their inventory efficiently across diverse ad formats and devices​, using machine learning for a range of functions, including traffic shaping, first-party audience creation and activation, and various optimizations.

This accomplishment further bolsters the recognition we received in The Forrester Wave™: Sell-Side Platforms, Q4 2024, achieving the highest score for our current offerings among the ten platforms evaluated.

Frost & Sullivan’s recognition of Magnite as the innovation leader in the global SSP market is a testament to our unwavering commitment to advancing ad tech for the world’s top media owners. Our investment and innovation in applying AI and first-party data solutions, as well as promoting closer tech integrations – such as Magnite Streaming and our SpringServe ad server – has further bolstered our industry-leading monetization tools. As programmatic advertising evolves, we remain dedicated to driving transparency, efficiency, and premium value for both publishers and buyers. Adam Soroca, Chief Product Officer, Magnite

Growth Leadership: Strategic Expansion and Robust Performance

In addition to the innovation accolades, Magnite ranked as one of the highest on the Growth Index and the highest independent pureplay SSP. This growth has, in part, been driven by a number of notable acquisitions, fortifying our leadership in streaming and video advertising while also advancing next-gen audience solutions. Parallel to this, we continue to expand our local teams in high-growth markets around the world to bring those capabilities to new countries.

Streaming remains a priority for Magnite, with continuous revenue growth in this category. Our strategic partnerships with global media giants like Disney and Netflix, alongside a robust portfolio of premium inventory, have been instrumental in sustaining growth momentum​. Magnite is primed for growth, driven by key strengths: A leadership position in CTV and live streaming, innovative tech that simplifies buy-side access to premium inventory, the integration of SSP and ad server capabilities, and pioneering applications of AI.

Magnite’s omnichannel platform exemplifies a best-in-class approach to advertising technology, seamlessly integrating sell-side and buy-side capabilities to drive meaningful outcomes for publishers and advertisers. With an agnostic strategy and a commitment to continuous innovation, Magnite stands out as one of the most forward-thinking vendors in the SSP space. Frost & Sullivan applauds the company for its highly differentiated value-creation strategy, leveraging cutting-edge technologies like AI, ML, and big data to enhance efficiency, optimize workflows, and maximize client ROI. Lara Forlino, Industry Analyst, Frost & Sullivan

Charting the Future of Programmatic

With our recognition in the Frost Radar™ report, Magnite continues to be acknowledged as the go-to partner for those seeking innovative, forward-thinking solutions in the digital ad space. As the largest independent sell-side advertising company, we remain dedicated to empowering publishers by connecting them with premium buyers and delivering exceptional ad experiences across a wide range of formats and channels, all while driving the evolution of programmatic advertising.