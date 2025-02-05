How Magnite and Havas Unlocked Incremental Reach on CTV for McCain
Magnite Team
February 5, 2025 | 1 min read
As media buyers navigate evolving consumer media preferences, it is essential to discover and engage potential customers across multiple channels. While traditional television continues to command a substantial audience, the growing adoption of CTV and streaming across demographics presents a significant opportunity to enhance incremental reach and optimize campaign performance.
Download the case study to discover how food company McCain, with its agency Havas Germany, leveraged CTV supply through Magnite with ACR data to reach unique audiences not found on linear.
Contact Us
Presspress@magnite.com
Eventsevents@magnite.com
Investor Relationsnkormeluk@magnite.com