Magnite Premium CTV and Live Sports Inventory Drives 27% Sales Lift for National Quick Service Restaurant Chain

As consumer behavior evolves and digital engagement becomes increasingly localized, brands are turning to premium connected TV (CTV) and live sports inventory to drive measurable outcomes at scale. CTV doesn’t just build awareness—it delivers performance, enabling advertisers to reach high-intent audiences with precision and impact.

Download the case study to discover how an agency and a national quick-service restaurant chain used Magnite to activate premium CTV and live sports inventory, resulting in a 27% lift in sales from net new customers. Through targeted placements and robust measurement from Innovid and Attain, the campaign proved that smart CTV investments can lead to real-world returns and meaningful business growth.