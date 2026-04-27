Magnite Unveils New AI-Powered Intelligent Assistance and Agentic Execution Capabilities, Empowering Media Owners and Buyers 

Activations with Disney Advertising, Spectrum Reach, Kepler, and MiQ demonstrate how AI tools are delivering greater efficiency across the ecosystem

NEW YORK – April 27, 2026 – Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI), the largest independent sell-side advertising company, today announced a major expansion of AI capabilities to enhance human decision-making for both media owners and buyers. As complexity grows across premium CTV and other media environments, Magnite’s AI features help teams act on real-time signals and operate more efficiently.

Magnite is advancing the ad mediation technology within its SpringServe video platform to provide media owners with a more centralized view of monetization and greater control over how demand is activated and optimized. New AI-supported mediation features being added include anomaly detection to identify shifts in auction performance, demand path optimization to improve efficiency, and dynamic pricing tools that adjust to changing market conditions.

In parallel, Magnite is advancing agentic AI-driven tools, including a new buyer agent, to help the industry streamline activation, optimization and performance management. Kepler and MiQ are launching tests using the Magnite buyer agent, with access to inventory from Disney Advertising. Building on its efforts to bring seller agent-driven workflows to market, Magnite is also working with Publicis Media Exchange (PMX) to drive innovation on behalf of marketers.

“At Disney Advertising, we’re always looking for ways to remove friction and make it easier to transact,” said Jamie Power, SVP of Addressable Sales, Disney Advertising. “This work with Kepler, Magnite and MiQ is squarely focused on workflow automation – using agent-driven technology to streamline how buyers and sellers operate. It’s an important step toward a more efficient, automation-first marketplace, where execution is faster, simpler, and more connected.”

“As programmatic workflows become more complex, there’s a growing opportunity to use AI to simplify execution,” said Jake Hohlfelder, Director, Head of Programmatic COE at Kepler. “As one of the first partners testing Magnite’s buyer agent technology, we’re seeing how AI can streamline execution and help us respond more quickly to performance signals. That speed and adaptability are increasingly important for delivering better outcomes for our clients in an intricate media environment.”

“As programmatic continues to evolve, interoperability and flexibility are becoming increasingly important,” said Georgiana Haig, Global Strategy and Partnerships Director at MiQ. “Magnite’s approach to enabling agent-driven workflows within an open framework aligns well with how we think about building scalable, future-ready solutions for our clients.”

“At PMX, we’re focused on applying technology in ways that create tangible value for our clients,” said Eyal Ebel, Senior Vice President, Platform Partnerships at PMX. “Ongoing testing of agentic AI workflows is helping us learn how to better analyze supply, generate meaningful market insights, and streamline activation, ensuring we remain at the forefront of innovation for our clients.”

“Our focus is on delivering stronger outcomes for advertisers while making it even easier to transact across our inventory,” said Dan Callahan, Senior Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer at Spectrum Reach, the advertising sales business of Spectrum. “Working with Magnite and leveraging both their AI-enabled mediation and agentic capabilities helps us better connect buyers with the premium content and audiences we offer.”

Magnite’s approach to agentic innovation is centered on interoperability and optionality. In addition to developing its own buyer and seller agents, Magnite will continue to collaborate with partners that choose to utilize third-party agents to enable more flexible, connected workflows.

“AI is creating an opportunity to bring greater intelligence and efficiency to every part of the advertising workflow,” said Sean Buckley, President, Revenue & Market Strategy at Magnite. “By advancing mediation within SpringServe, we’re helping publishers gain clearer visibility into performance, automate optimization, and make more confident decisions about their business. At the same time, our work with AI agents is streamlining how campaigns are executed and optimized. Together, these innovations reflect our broader vision to build a more connected, intelligent platform that improves outcomes for both buyers and sellers.”

Additional details on Magnite’s new AI capabilities can be found on the company’s blog here.

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About Magnite

We’re Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the world’s largest independent sell-side advertising company. Publishers use our technology to monetize their content across all screens and formats including CTV, online video, display, and audio. The world’s leading agencies and brands trust our platform to access brand-safe, high-quality ad inventory and execute billions of advertising transactions each month. Anchored in bustling New York City, sunny Los Angeles, mile high Denver, historic London, colorful Singapore, and down under in Sydney, Magnite has offices across North America, EMEA, LATAM, and APAC.

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