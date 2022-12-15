SmartNews Selects Magnite as Preferred SSP in the US and Implements Demand Manager Mobile

Magnite’s Demand Manager Mobile lifts SmartNews’ programmatic ad spend

NEW YORK & TOKYO – December 15, 2022 – Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the world’s largest independent omnichannel sell side advertising platform, today announced that SmartNews, Inc., a global leader in redefining information and news discovery, has selected Magnite as their preferred SSP in the US and implemented Magnite’s Demand Manager mobile app solution, resulting in a large lift to SmartNews’ programmatic advertising business. Buyers can now access SmartNews inventory through a transparent Prebid pipeline.

SmartNews’ mission is to revolutionize the way consumers engage with and discover information through their support of diverse, high quality journalistic sources. With Magnite’s Demand Manager Mobile, a fully open source Prebid Mobile SDK-based header bidding solution, SmartNews can add higher cost-per-thousand CPM bids to their ad server on a per-impression basis without sacrificing existing revenue structures. Demand Manager Mobile supports SmartNews’ efforts to streamline access to information, creating an ecosystem that benefits consumers, publishers, and advertisers alike.

“As we were looking for a more efficient and transparent way to monetize our mobile inventory, Demand Manager Mobile has proven to be the ideal solution,” said Adam Sadur, Head of Programmatic at SmartNews. “The Prebid SDK was easy to implement and as a Prebid.org co-founder, the Magnite team always provided meaningful and exceptional support and guidance throughout the process. The robust reporting features allow us to make decisions based on clear, transparent reporting and we’ve seen a meaningful improvement to our bottom line as a result.”

“Magnite has successfully implemented Demand Manager for various publishers and we are pleased to now be working with SmartNews to provide them with access to Prebid SDK solutions,” said Ken Harada, Managing Director of Japan at Magnite. “With Demand Manager’s expanded ability to support various ad servers, we look forward to helping SmartNews grow their business and demand sources to enhance monetization.”

スマートニュースが米国の広告事業においてMagniteを優先SSPに選定し、Demand Manager Mobileを実装

マグナイトのDemand Manager Mobileの導入で、スマートニュースがプログラマティック広告ビジネスを強化

世界最大の独立系オムニチャネルSSPであるMagnite (NASDAQ：MGNI）は本日、スマートニュース株式会社（以下 スマートニュース）が、米国の広告事業においてMagniteを優先SSPに選定し、Magniteが提供する完全にオープンソースなPrebid Mobile SDKベースのヘッダービディングソリューション「Demand Manager Mobile」を、ニュースアプリ「SmartNews」に実装したことを発表しました。これにより、スマートニュースのプログラマティック広告ビジネスは大きく進展し、バイヤーは透明性の高いPrebidパイプラインを通じてスマートニュースのインベントリにアクセスできるようになりました。

スマートニュースは、「世界中の良質な情報を必要な人に送り届ける」をミッションに掲げています。Demand Manager Mobileの導入によって、スマートニュースは既存の収益構造を損なうことなく、インプレッション単位で自社の広告サーバーにより高単価なCPM（広告表示1,000回あたりの料金）入札を追加することが可能となります。Demand Manager Mobileは、情報へのアクセスを合理化しようとするスマートニュースの取り組みをサポートし、消費者、パブリッシャー、広告主に等しくメリットをもたらすエコシステムを生み出します。

スマートニュースのプログラマティック責任者、アダム・サドゥール（Adam Sadur）氏は次のように述べています。「より効率的かつ透明性の高い方法でモバイルインベントリを収益化する方法を模索していたところ、Demand Manager Mobileが最適なソリューションであることがわかりました。Prebid SDKを簡単に実装でき、さらにPrebid.orgの創設メンバーであるMagniteは、プロセス全体を通して有意義ですばらしい支援と助言を提供してくれました。Demand Manager Mobileの強力なレポート機能により、明確で透明性のあるレポートに基づいた意思決定が可能となり、結果として収益が大きく向上しました。」

Magniteの日本事業を担当するマネージングディレクターの原田健は次のようにコメントしています。「Magniteは、パブリッシャーが大きな成功を収められるよう、Demand Managerを提供してきました。さまざまな広告サーバーをサポートできるよう機能拡張されたDemand Managerによって、スマートニュースのビジネスを成長させ、デマンドソースを拡大し、収益性の向上に貢献できると考えています。スマートニュースにPrebid SDKを利用いただけることを光栄に思っています。」

公式サイトURL：https://about.smartnews.com/ja/

