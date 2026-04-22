Political Inventory in 2026: Where High Impact Supply Lives — and How to Buy It Smarter

The 2026 political cycle is on track to be the most expensive midterm in history. U.S. political ad spending is expected to top $10.8 billion, up 20% from 2022. Linear will still command the largest share of those budgets. But growth is shifting elsewhere. As viewership declines, connected TV is expected to be the only channel that gains political ad spend this year.

That changes the planning equation. Buyers can no longer rely on an outdated definition of political inventory. In 2026, political supply is broader, more fragmented, and far more conditional. Premium supply no longer means only the biggest household-name platforms. It includes high-quality, brand-safe inventory across streaming, live programming, FAST, online video, and other trusted environments where campaigns can reach real voters at scale.

Here is what political inventory actually looks like in 2026, which assumptions buyers need to leave behind, and how campaigns can build stronger, more efficient reach without wasting spend.

What Political Buyers Mean by “Inventory” Now

Political ad supply looks very different from what it did even two years ago. Linear TV still anchors political media strategy. But buyers can no longer afford to treat CTV as optional.

The audience has moved. Adults 18–49 now spend 63.8% of their TV time with ad-supported TV, with streaming accounting for 66.7% of that viewing. Additionally, 66% of viewers 55+ are streaming, making CTV an essential medium for reaching voters at scale.

Just as important, political inventory is no longer a simple linear-versus-CTV conversation. It now spans an omnichannel ecosystem that includes linear, CTV, online video, mobile, and audio.

Each channel plays a different role. FAST and other ad-supported streaming CTV environments can provide scalable reach. OLV adds more precise, one-to-one targeting and helps extend video when CTV supply tightens. Audio can reinforce messaging across more touchpoints, with podcasts and talk radio offering access to highly engaged and often politically active audiences.

Misconceptions Political Buyers Should Rethink This Election Cycle

There is a new playbook for this year’s midterms. But outdated assumptions about political inventory are still holding some buyers back. Here are three myths to leave behind this cycle.

Myth No. 1: Fragmentation Means Lower-quality Inventory.

With CTV inventory, fragmentation is not automatically a sign of poor quality supply. It reflects legitimate sales rights across the ecosystem: who owns the content, who controls distribution, and who is authorized to transact.

The simple reality is that streaming TV is technically more complex, which means more players are involved in getting content to the viewer. In many cases, part of that role includes legitimate inventory sales rights. That does not make the inventory less real. It just means buyers need a more clear understanding of how streaming supply reaches the living room.

In fact, treating fragmented supply as inherently inferior can leave valuable opportunities to reach voters and more efficient reach on the table.

Myth No. 2: Live Sports Is an Easy Buy for Political Advertisers.

Live sports remains one of the most attractive environments in streaming. It is also one of the most oversold environments in the market. Rights restrictions, distribution agreements, and publisher-level political policies can make true game-level guarantees rare and, in many cases, limit the inventory actually available to political advertisers.

Unless a buy comes directly from the media owner or through an authorized supply path with verifiable access, guarantees for a specific game or matchup should be treated with caution. Outside of those very specific pathways, political buyers will have access to shoulder programming, highlights, or other adjacent-to-live placements rather than the live game stream itself. These are valuable opportunities in their own right when aligned to campaign goals, but important to position accurately.

Myth No. 3: If One Vendor Can Sell It, Anyone Can.

Political advertising is treated as a restricted category by many publishers, similar to how alcohol, gambling, and pharma ads are treated. Just because a publisher accepts ads does not mean they will accept political ads. And just because they make it available to some supply paths doesn’t necessarily mean it’s available to all, or even more broadly throughout the vendor ecosystem.

Publishers that accept political dollars typically do so through trusted partners that can organize supply, control demand, and help unlock access safely. That is why supply relationships.

Where Political Buyers Should Focus to Drive Wins

To win at the ballot box, political marketers need to put dollars behind inventory that can actually move voters, not just look good on a plan.

Look beyond the biggest streamers. Big-name platforms may provide brand recognition on a media plan, but many do not offer meaningful political inventory. FAST and other ad-supported streaming environments offer legitimate supply, meaningful scale, stronger frequency control, and real voter access. In many cases, that is where campaigns can find more executable reach.

Big-name platforms may provide brand recognition on a media plan, but many do not offer meaningful political inventory. FAST and other ad-supported streaming environments offer legitimate supply, meaningful scale, stronger frequency control, and real voter access. In many cases, that is where campaigns can find more executable reach. Use OLV, display, and audio to expand reach. OLV can extend high-quality video when CTV supply tightens, while offering more precise one-to-one targeting and a natural bridge to mobile. Display and audio can reinforce campaign messaging across more touchpoints and add contextual relevance, especially among loyal and highly engaged audiences.

OLV can extend high-quality video when CTV supply tightens, while offering more precise one-to-one targeting and a natural bridge to mobile. Display and audio can reinforce campaign messaging across more touchpoints and add contextual relevance, especially among loyal and highly engaged audiences. Buy close to the source. Executing at the source lowers buyer costs by removing unnecessary intermediaries and increases transparency. This matters especially in live sports, where access is often overstated, and true guarantees can be limited. The right supply partners should be able to show exactly how they access inventory, where it runs, and whether it is truly available to political demand. Choose trusted partners with premium, brand-safe supply relationships.

Efficiency Matters More Than Ever

Midterm planning is already underway. That matters. Buyers who move early will be better positioned to lock in smarter inventory strategies, clear creative, and secure more efficient access before the market tightens.

The buyers who win in the 2026 midterms will plan early, diversify supply, and prioritize transparency over theory. Political inventory is no longer a single-channel conversation, and buying closer to the source gives campaigns more visibility, more working dollars, and fewer surprises when pressure builds.

In 2026, the advantage will go to buyers who build early, buy efficiently, and work with trusted, transparent partners.