Magnite Launches Live Scheduler To Advance How Media Owners and Advertisers Transact on Live Streaming Content

First-to-market solution establishes a standardized workflow for scalable live event monetization; Roku among first to utilize Live Scheduler

NEW YORK – November 18, 2025 – Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI), the largest independent sell-side advertising company, today introduced Live Scheduler, an industry-first offering. Live Scheduler helps media owners easily plan, activate, and measure ads around live events, from major sports matches to political debates, through a standardized framework that turns real-time moments into scalable opportunities.

Media owners can use Live Scheduler within Magnite’s SpringServe platform to create upcoming live event ad opportunities and share key details like event name, timing, sport, league, broadcaster, and concurrency estimates. This structure reduces fragmentation in live streaming and helps media owners maximize outcomes across live environments. Buyers and DSPs, including Amazon DSP, gain clearer visibility into upcoming live inventory, allowing them to plan and pace campaigns more precisely to reach engaged audiences when attention is highest.

Magnite’s proven live infrastructure has powered many of the world’s key live streaming moments, from global sporting events to entertainment tentpoles, and helps top streaming media owners drive performance improvements through its Live Stream Acceleration (LSA) technology. The introduction of Live Scheduler builds on this foundation to meet the evolving needs of real-time streaming environments.

“Our deep expertise powering live advertising has given us a clear perspective on what the industry needs next, and continues to inform how we evolve our live capabilities,” said Adam Soroca, Chief Product Officer at Magnite. “While we introduced LSA to address delivery and optimization challenges, Live Scheduler advances this effort by removing operational barriers. The result is a purpose-built system that empowers media owners and advertisers to make the most of the live programmatic opportunity.”

“While live events have long been a powerful way for brands to engage with leaned in audiences, the complexity of scaling programmatic activations has posed challenges for advertisers,” said Chris Conetta, Director of Supply, Amazon Ads. “We’re excited to work with partners to increase digital-level precision and flexibility for live campaigns to help advertisers better connect with audiences in cultural moments that matter most to consumers.”

“Live TV continues to be one of the most powerful mediums for engaging audiences, especially during high-impact moments,” said Charlie Goodman, Head of Video Ad Product at Roku. “As Live TV shifts to streaming, monetization is key. Magnite’s expanded live capabilities will help Roku connect advertisers to live audiences more efficiently, while Roku’s leading identity framework ensures effective ad experiences without compromising viewing quality.”

