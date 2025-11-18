From Kickoff to Closing Credits: Magnite’s Live Scheduler Powers the Future of Live Advertising

Magnite is transforming live streaming advertising, making it more accessible, scalable, and impactful for publishers and buyers through advanced delivery solutions coupled with unmatched supply access. Our Live Stream Acceleration (LSA) technology addressed one of programmatic live CTV’s toughest challenges: supporting millions of concurrent viewers without compromising ad delivery. The next frontier is building smarter systems for planning, forecasting, and collaboration. We’ve taken the first step by launching Live Event Scheduler – a SpringServe feature.

Simplifying Live Event Workflows

Captivating moments make live events incredibly powerful. The buzzer beaters, the season premieres, and the political debates all draw in audiences. However, disconnected workflows, manual setup, and fractured visibility all conspire to make delivering live programmatic advertising complex.

Publishers managing live events must constantly align schedules, targeting, and campaign pacing. Buyers lack reliable signals to plan demand around fleeting audience engagement moments. With every match, premiere, or debate, there’s a narrow window in which precision and coordination make the difference between a fully filled, diverse ad break and static slate.

Magnite’s Live Scheduler brings much-needed clarity to live events. With consistent workflows, buyers and sellers can finally coordinate live campaigns efficiently, ensuring every live moment is optimized. This breakthrough enables buyers to better reach the entire contest, including the most important ad breaks during the final clock ticks or the last pitching change.

Live Scheduler: Turning Live Chaos into Clarity

Live Scheduler is part of Magnite’s purpose-built live technology. Expanding on LSA’s performance layer, it adds structure to live operations and sets the stage for verifiable live inventory. It provides a framework for any live event, with clear metadata that includes event name, timing, sport, league, broadcaster, and series. The Live Scheduler’s taxonomy is designed to evolve with additional programmatic content types beyond sports. Replacing inconsistent workflows with a structured approach enables scaled targeting, systematic planning, and easier measurement for publishers and buyers alike.

What Does Live Scheduler Deliver?

Let’s first understand some of the challenges in more detail when monetizing live events programmatically. When setting up campaigns, buyers are often frustrated by how difficult it is to easily target inventory by sport, league, or other groupings. This challenge exists because there has been no standardized way to translate live event schedules into programmatically actionable inventory.

Imagine a Professional Women’s Basketball season-long campaign. Each week’s game schedule features new first-whistle times broadcast across rotating carriers and apps. Each publisher’s operations team must adjust all buyer deal supply and day-part targeting. After the events conclude, publishers and buyers then piece together time-focused deal reporting to gauge the entire endeavor’s success. It’s no wonder that we corral these tasks into a just-in-time weekly slog.

Wouldn’t it be so much easier if a deal could just target “WNBA” and be done? This is how Live Scheduler changes the game!

Easier Campaign Setup with Targeting that Scales with the Season

Publishers now navigate to a new section in SpringServe to find all their existing live events. There, they can enter into a convenient event-creation flow that automatically attaches new events to existing deals targeting the relevant sport, league, and series, while also capturing audience size and event timing. Now publishers can set up a deal with straightforward “WNBA” league targeting once and expect every newly added match-up to automatically qualify throughout the season. This workflow simplifies and accelerates live inventory curation, enabling common segmentation across the programmatic ecosystem.

Smarter Pacing and Measurement that Connects the Dots

Live Scheduler also integrates expected audience size and event timing into Magnite pacing algorithms for events with intraperiod ad breaks to limit overspend before kick-off or puck-drop and better align budgets with live event windows. Its clean, consistent metadata and unique event IDs unlock accurate and comprehensive reporting.

For publishers, Live Scheduler transforms repetitive tasks into a scalable and efficient process for live activation, meaning less time editing deals and more time following up on actionable insights and delivering ads.

For buyers, it enhances discoverability and confidence around live experiences as DSPs integrate, establishing a foundation for verified, event-level transparency. Campaigns will now be booked specifically for live events with proper budget allocation.

For both cohorts, the whole kit provides reliable methods to capture ephemeral, excited audience attention moments throughout the season. And at :03, as the final timeout pauses the action, marketers’ messages connect with viewers at just the right moment.

Building the Present and Future of Live Monetization

We are in the first period of this industry-changing game. Live Scheduler plans include major enhancements to help with campaign planning weeks or even months in advance. Upcoming features include automated event ingestion and permission-sensitive schedule sharing with trusted DSPs and buyers. Further enhanced reporting tools and even creative approval workflows are in the works, too.

We’ve also aligned our tools with evolving frameworks, such as the IAB’s Concurrent Streams API, Forecasting API, Extended Content IDs, and LiveStream Signaling Protocol. Our goal is to empower buyers and sellers to move faster toward a new programmatic live event paradigm, without locking into any one proprietary solution as standards evolve.

Live streaming is rapidly growing, and with it, the need for smarter, shared communication methods. Live Scheduler delivers much-needed structure and predictability, turning every live moment into a measurable and monetizable opportunity.

Ready to make every live moment count? Get in touch to discover how Magnite’s built-for-live technology can unlock new revenue opportunities.