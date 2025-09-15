Magnite Logo

Streams & Screens: Indonesia

Unlocking Indonesian Viewing Behavior and Ad Engagement

Download the Indonesia Report

Magnite’s latest research sheds light on how Indonesian audiences are engaging with ad-supported platforms—and how marketers can capitalize on these evolving behaviors.

Based on a national survey of over 800 Indonesian streamers, Streams & Screens: Indonesia uncovers critical insights into viewing habits, ad receptivity, second-screen behavior, and the rising influence of livestreaming—helping brands build strategies that resonate with consumers.

Key Findings

Streaming Is Booming, and Viewers Want More: Indonesia’s streaming ecosystem continues to grow, with 83% of respondents reporting they stream more than they did a year ago. Additionally, despite already using an average of six services, 68% of streamers plan to sign up for at least one new platform this year.

CTV Is a Shared, High-Attention Channel: 73% of Indonesian streamers use CTVs, with 84% co-viewing alongside others the majority of the time. This collective viewing results in greater attention to ads, with 71% saying co-viewed ads feel more memorable.

Live Streaming Is Another Opportunity to Engage: 87% of viewers live stream content (e.g., sports and events) at least once a month, and nearly two-thirds 65% have taken action after seeing an ad during a live event. Ads during live content are often considered even more exciting and relevant than those occurring elsewhere.

Cross-Device Synergy Enhances Effectiveness: Indonesian streamers are highly connected across screens. 58% use a second device (e.g. smartphone) while watching CTV, with over a third (38%) actively interacting with ads in real time. Additionally, 86% are more likely to take action after seeing the same ad across multiple devices.

With ad-supported streaming now mainstream in Indonesia, advertisers have a clear opportunity to engage audiences at scale. Download the full report to learn more about how to craft impactful streaming campaigns tailored to the behaviors and preferences of Indonesian audiences.

