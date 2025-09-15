Streaming Is Booming, and Viewers Want More: Indonesia’s streaming ecosystem continues to grow, with 83% of respondents reporting they stream more than they did a year ago. Additionally, despite already using an average of six services, 68% of streamers plan to sign up for at least one new platform this year.

CTV Is a Shared, High-Attention Channel: 73% of Indonesian streamers use CTVs, with 84% co-viewing alongside others the majority of the time. This collective viewing results in greater attention to ads, with 71% saying co-viewed ads feel more memorable.