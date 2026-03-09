Magnite Logo

Streams & Screens: Spain

Unlocking Spanish Viewing Behaviour and Ad Engagement

Magnite’s latest study explores how Spanish audiences are engaging with ad-supported streaming and what this means for advertisers seeking more effective engagement with viewers.

Drawing on a nationally representative survey of over 800 streamers, Streams & Screens: Spain examines evolving viewing habits, the value of shared viewing experiences, the growing importance of live streaming, and audience receptiveness to emerging ad formats. Together, these insights provide clear guidance for brands looking to capture attention in one of Europe’s expanding streaming markets.

Key Findings

Streaming Crosses all Borders: Spanish audiences are increasingly turning to streaming as a core part of their media consumption for both local and global content. On average, viewers engage with five different platforms, including broadcaster-led services that play a critical role by addressing local content needs that are not always fully served by international platforms.

CTV Brings Viewers Together: CTV plays a central role in how the Spanish stream content, often bringing viewers together. This communal viewing environment not only expands reach but also enhances ad recall and encourages conversation around advertising.

Live Streaming Creates High-Impact Opportunities: Live content, including sports and major events, attracts consistent viewership in Spain. Advertising within these moments benefits from heightened attention, making brands more memorable and increasing the likelihood of viewer response.

There Is Room to Innovate with New Ad Formats: While newer ad experiences, like shoppable and pause ads, are still gaining familiarity, audiences demonstrate strong interest and willingness to engage when exposed. This creates meaningful opportunities for advertisers prepared to test and invest in innovative formats.

With ad-supported streaming central to media consumption in Spain, advertisers have a clear opportunity to engage audiences at scale.

