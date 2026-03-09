Streams & Screens: Spain

Streaming Crosses all Borders: Spanish audiences are increasingly turning to streaming as a core part of their media consumption for both local and global content. On average, viewers engage with five different platforms, including broadcaster-led services that play a critical role by addressing local content needs that are not always fully served by international platforms.

CTV Brings Viewers Together: CTV plays a central role in how the Spanish stream content, often bringing viewers together. This communal viewing environment not only expands reach but also enhances ad recall and encourages conversation around advertising.