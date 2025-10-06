Streaming Takes Off in Thailand: 83% of Thai viewers are watching more streaming content than they did a year ago. Despite already using six different streaming platforms, 80% still plan to sign up for a new service within the next year.

CTV Creates Shared Experiences: While mobile still commands the majority of viewership, CTV is now a centerpiece of Thai streaming, used by 69% of viewers. Among them, 83% often watch with others, turning living room viewing into shared moments where ads are more memorable, relevant, and likely to be discussed