Magnite Logo

Streams & Screens: Thailand

Unlocking Thai Viewing Behaviour and Ad Engagement

Download the Thailand Report

Streaming in Thailand is experiencing rapid growth, reshaping how people watch and engage with content. Magnite’s new study examines this transformation, offering a closer look at how audiences connect with ad-supported streaming—and what this means for advertisers.

Based on a national survey of over 800 Thai streamers, Streams & Screens: Thailand highlights key behaviors around viewing habits, benefits of co-viewing, live streaming’s rise in popularity, and openness to new ad formats. Together, these are creating new opportunities for advertisers to build stronger connections in one of Southeast Asia’s most dynamic markets.

Key Findings

Streaming Takes Off in Thailand: 83% of Thai viewers are watching more streaming content than they did a year ago. Despite already using six different streaming platforms, 80% still plan to sign up for a new service within the next year.

CTV Creates Shared Experiences: While mobile still commands the majority of viewership, CTV is now a centerpiece of Thai streaming, used by 69% of viewers. Among them, 83% often watch with others, turning living room viewing into shared moments where ads are more memorable, relevant, and likely to be discussed

Live Streaming Creates New Opportunities: From sports to events, 86% of Thai viewers live stream content each month. 76% of viewers say they are more likely to act on ads in this setting, while 81% are more likely to remember brands featured during live streams.

Innovative Formats Drive Engagement: Thai audiences are highly receptive to new ad formats, from pause ads to tiles and actionable units. Over half of streamers are aware of each new format, and among those exposed, many have already taken action. 55% of streamers exposed to an actionable ad have made a purchase or added a product to an online shopping cart.

With ad-supported streaming now a core part of Thailand’s media landscape, advertisers have a clear opportunity to reach audiences at scale.

Fill out the form to learn more

Download the full report to learn how to craft impactful campaigns aligned with Thai viewers’ habits and preferences.

Contact Us

Press 

[email protected]

Events 

[email protected]

Investor Relations 

[email protected]