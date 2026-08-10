Streams & Screens: India
Defining Viewing Behaviour and Ad Engagement
Based on a survey of nearly 900 active ad-supported streamers, Streams & Screens: India examines how urban, highly connected audiences are engaging with streaming across screens, formats and viewing occasions—from CTV and mobile to live cricket, vertical video and emerging ad experiences.
The findings provide advertisers with insight into the behaviours of active streaming audiences most likely to engage with premium, ad-supported digital video.
With ad-supported streaming continuing to expand among India’s urban, digitally connected audiences, advertisers have a significant opportunity to build more effective cross-screen campaigns that combine the reach of mobile with the impact of CTV.
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