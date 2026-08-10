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Streams & Screens: India

Defining Viewing Behaviour and Ad Engagement

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Magnite's latest study explores how India's high-value, highly connected urban audience is engaging with ad-supported streaming and what this means for advertisers looking to reach one of the country's most commercially valuable consumer segments.

Based on a survey of nearly 900 active ad-supported streamers, Streams & Screens: India examines how urban, highly connected audiences are engaging with streaming across screens, formats and viewing occasions—from CTV and mobile to live cricket, vertical video and emerging ad experiences.

The findings provide advertisers with insight into the behaviours of active streaming audiences most likely to engage with premium, ad-supported digital video.

Key Findings

Streaming Is Mainstream in India: Streaming shows no signs of slowing, with most respondents watching more streaming than last year and planning to continue expanding their usage in 2027. Nearly three-quarters already watch ad-supported streaming, and among those who do not, 63% plan to subscribe within the next year.

CTV and Mobile Work Together: While smartphones remain central to streaming in India, Connected TV plays an increasingly important role during premium, shared viewing occasions. CTV generates significant co-viewing opportunities and stronger brand impact, while coordinated campaigns across mobile and CTV further increase memorability and consumer action.

Cricket Scores Big for Advertisers Cricket remains one of India’s most powerful streaming environments, bringing audiences together across devices and generating highly engaged co-viewing experiences. Three-quarters of streamers watch cricket, while 85% say they are more likely to co-view cricket than on-demand streaming, creating premium opportunities for advertisers to reach engaged audiences at scale.

Vertical Video Is Reaching New Heights: Vertical video has become a mainstream part of India’s streaming ecosystem, creating high-frequency, mobile-first opportunities for brands to engage consumers through interactive advertising experiences. Nearly all streamers (98%) watch vertical video, and 31% have made a purchase after seeing a vertical video ad, highlighting its growing role in driving lower-funnel outcomes.

With ad-supported streaming continuing to expand among India’s urban, digitally connected audiences, advertisers have a significant opportunity to build more effective cross-screen campaigns that combine the reach of mobile with the impact of CTV. 

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