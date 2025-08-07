Streams and Screens: the Philippines

Massive Reach, Evolving Habits: Roughly 103 million people in the Philippines stream video content. 80% say they stream more today than a year ago, and 75% plan to try new services within the next 12 months.

CTV Streaming is a Shared Experience: 72% of streamers use connected TVs, often in shared spaces like the living room. On average, CTV viewers watch alongside four other people— creating scalable, high-attention advertising moments.