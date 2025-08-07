Streams and Screens: the Philippines
Unlocking Filipino Viewing Behavior and Ad Engagement
Based on a national survey of over 800 Filipino streamers, Streams and Screens: the Philippines uncovers critical insights into platform usage, co-viewing habits, ad receptivity, and second-screen behavior, helping brands build strategies that resonate across the purchase funnel.
With ad-supported streaming reaching 94% of Filipino viewers, advertisers have a clear opportunity to engage audiences at scale.
Fill out the form to learn more
Download the full report to learn more about how to craft impactful streaming campaigns tailored to the behaviors and preferences of Filipino audiences.
Thank you for downloading the report.
Click here to access the research.
Contact Us
Presspress@magnite.com
Eventsevents@magnite.com
Investor Relationsnkormeluk@magnite.com