Streams and Screens: the Philippines

Unlocking Filipino Viewing Behavior and Ad Engagement

Magnite’s latest research sheds light on how Filipino audiences are engaging with ad-supported platforms— and how marketers can capitalize on these evolving behaviors.

Based on a national survey of over 800 Filipino streamers, Streams and Screens: the Philippines uncovers critical insights into platform usage, co-viewing habits, ad receptivity, and second-screen behavior, helping brands build strategies that resonate across the purchase funnel.

Key Findings

Massive Reach, Evolving Habits: Roughly 103 million people in the Philippines stream video content. 80% say they stream more today than a year ago, and 75% plan to try new services within the next 12 months.

CTV Streaming is a Shared Experience: 72% of streamers use connected TVs, often in shared spaces like the living room. On average, CTV viewers watch alongside four other people— creating scalable, high-attention advertising moments.

Relevant Ads Drive Attention: 84% are more likely to engage with ads that match their interests, and 75% feel stronger connections to ads that reflect local culture and content.

Cross-Device Engagement Powers Performance: 71% of Filipinos are likely to engage with an actionable ad (link/QR code) and are even more likely to take action if an ad appears across multiple screens.


With ad-supported streaming reaching 94% of Filipino viewers, advertisers have a clear opportunity to engage audiences at scale.


Download the full report to learn more about how to craft impactful streaming campaigns tailored to the behaviors and preferences of Filipino audiences.

