Streaming Is Growing Rapidly Across the Region: 79% of respondents say they are streaming more than they were last year, and 72% plan to sign up for a new service in the next year. Viewers already use an average of four services, giving advertisers opportunities to connect with them across a growing range of streaming environments.

Local Content Builds Stronger Connections: While viewers watch TV shows and movies from around the world, 80% also watch locally produced content. This programming can benefit advertisers as 72% of respondents say they are more likely to trust ads shown during local content, while 78% feel a stronger connection to ads aligned with local culture. For brands and audiences alike, cultural relevance matters.