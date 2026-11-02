Streams & Screens: Middle East
Defining Viewing Behaviour and Ad Engagement
Conducted in September 2026, Streams & Screens: Middle East surveyed 1,184 adults in Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Qatar who watch ad-supported streaming video. The study examines viewing behaviour across CTV and mobile devices, the role of local content, co-viewing, live streaming, emerging ad formats, and unrealised opportunities that exist within the region. Its findings offer guidance for brands looking to reach audiences within the Middle East’s unique streaming environment.
Streaming in the Middle East offers brands opportunities to reach viewers across devices, shared moments and culturally relevant content. Download the full report to learn how to shape campaigns around the region’s viewing habits and advertising preferences.
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