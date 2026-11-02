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Streams & Screens: Middle East

Defining Viewing Behaviour and Ad Engagement

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Magnite’s latest study explores how audiences in the Middle East engage with streaming and what their viewing habits mean for advertisers seeking to connect with them.

Conducted in September 2026, Streams & Screens: Middle East surveyed 1,184 adults in Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Qatar who watch ad-supported streaming video. The study examines viewing behaviour across CTV and mobile devices, the role of local content, co-viewing, live streaming, emerging ad formats, and unrealised opportunities that exist within the region. Its findings offer guidance for brands looking to reach audiences within the Middle East’s unique streaming environment.

Key Findings

Streaming Is Growing Rapidly Across the Region: 79% of respondents say they are streaming more than they were last year, and 72% plan to sign up for a new service in the next year. Viewers already use an average of four services, giving advertisers opportunities to connect with them across a growing range of streaming environments.

Local Content Builds Stronger Connections: While viewers watch TV shows and movies from around the world, 80% also watch locally produced content. This programming can benefit advertisers as 72% of respondents say they are more likely to trust ads shown during local content, while 78% feel a stronger connection to ads aligned with local culture. For brands and audiences alike, cultural relevance matters.

Shared Viewing Extends CTV’s Impact: Among respondents who stream on CTV, 83% regularly watch with others. Not only does co-viewing extend reach, but 75% say they also remember ads better when watching with other people. A strategy spanning CTV and mobile can build on that attention, with 73% of respondents saying repeated exposure across both screens increases their likelihood of engagement.

Unmet Needs Point to Opportunities for Streaming Services: Viewers want more family-friendly programming and locally produced content that reflects their regional culture. They also want better ad experiences, including fewer repetitive ads. These all play a role when viewers are considering a new service. In addition, 52% say they are most likely to sign up for a streaming service offering a lower-cost plan with ads, while 49% favour access to live sports and events. These preferences give services and advertisers clear ways to respond to audience demand.

Streaming in the Middle East offers brands opportunities to reach viewers across devices, shared moments and culturally relevant content. Download the full report to learn how to shape campaigns around the region’s viewing habits and advertising preferences.

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